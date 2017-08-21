WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Who gets left out?

Re: Who gets left out?
Post Mon Aug 21, 2017 9:01 pm
Phil Wilkinson has tweeted saying Wane seemed to hint Joel would miss out at the press conference today.

Clubb was doing the press duties also so you'd have to think he's fit or else he'd have been having treatment (not travelling to Leeds).

What is good to see going in to this game is two healthy teams. We're minus a couple of starting players but by our standards that's incredible. There's no excuses for either side and it should hopefully be a top game.
Re: Who gets left out?
Post Mon Aug 21, 2017 9:14 pm
RichieS wrote:
Bloody hell...we agree again :lol:


That's that then, my opinions are not worth a carrot either!! Lol :D
Re: Who gets left out?
Post Tue Aug 22, 2017 7:55 am
McIlorum has admitted himself in interviews he can't do the 80 minutes.

Previously when we had a under performing Logan Tomkins he would do 30 mins to start then come on after 50 mins.

Whereas now with Powell as a back up, Macca can go full on for 20 minute spells.

I do like the idea of starting with Powell then bringing Micky off the bench. Should combat the intensity drop off when lockers goes off.


According to Wigan today Isa's place in the team seems safe.

Glad we actually can have these discussions for the first time this year!
Re: Who gets left out?
Post Tue Aug 22, 2017 8:08 am
NSW wrote:
McIlorum has admitted himself in interviews he can't do the 80 minutes.

Previously when we had a under performing Logan Tomkins he would do 30 mins to start then come on after 50 mins.

Whereas now with Powell as a back up, Macca can go full on for 20 minute spells.

I do like the idea of starting with Powell then bringing Micky off the bench. Should combat the intensity drop off when lockers goes off.


According to Wigan today Isa's place in the team seems safe.

Glad we actually can have these discussions for the first time this year!

Ahh didn't realise he had said that, J.Tomkins and Marshall to miss out then. Agreed it's good that a decent player will have to miss out, the last time that happened was probably the WCC. I do wish we had Escare, Manfredi and Flower to call upon though!
Re: Who gets left out?
Post Tue Aug 22, 2017 8:37 am
If its a repeat of the 1985 final (with a different result) that'll do me. Hope everyone travels safely and enjoys the day whatever the result. See you all at Wembley.
