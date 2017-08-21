Phil Wilkinson has tweeted saying Wane seemed to hint Joel would miss out at the press conference today.



Clubb was doing the press duties also so you'd have to think he's fit or else he'd have been having treatment (not travelling to Leeds).



What is good to see going in to this game is two healthy teams. We're minus a couple of starting players but by our standards that's incredible. There's no excuses for either side and it should hopefully be a top game.