What's Joel played in the last 2 months, about 30 mins ?
Can't see how we could risk him at Wembley, it'll be hard enough containing Hull's forwards as it is.
Mon Aug 21, 2017 1:38 pm
The Whiffy Kipper wrote:
You are having a laugh aren't you?, McIlorum hasn't played a full 80 in years, secondly you rattle on about experience in a final, What player played the full 80 in last years Grand Final as well as all last season?, answer is Powell, the player you don't want playing just in case a big hull prop runs at him, instead you want to replace him with Tomkins, a player who will more than likely knock on a couple of time, will throw passes to nobody and will probably get into a fit because somebody tackles Sam with gusto and relish, you couldn't make it up
Do you think he couldn't play the full 80 at a high standard for one game though? We have seen the likes of Powell and L.Tomkins play 80 mins at hooker in recent years, I'm struggling to believe that McIlorum couldn't. He is in good shape, under 30 years old, and has done it before, albeit a few seasons ago (not sure how long though, he was certainly doing it at times in 2014).
In terms of experience - you aren't seriously suggesting McIlorum isn't a far more experienced head than Powell? McIlorum has been a key player in every game he has been fit for since the beginning of the Maguire era, including five finals and loads of knockout games. Him, Farrell, Lockers and both Tomkins' have been there and done it time and time again. Powell has generally been in-and-out as a squad player for the past five years, and only really nailed down a regular spot last year, he isn't in that bracket in terms of experience at all.
Agreed in terms of J.Tomkins negative aspects. I'd just be using him as a bit-part to give one of the back rowers a breather, whilst they will be tackling bigger bodies all afternoon. Tell him he is in to run hard and tackle, not to be our Joey Johns. No issue with him fronting up to them if the game goes that way. We can't allow them to bully us, and he seems to manage to be intimidating without giving away penalties in those circumstances. They will hardly be concerned if Powell tries to stand up to them.
Mon Aug 21, 2017 1:43 pm
|
|
Joel IMO is a prop now not a backrower. He should be used in our prop rotation. What's the latest on Clubb? He went off injured against Salford and didn't look in great shape.
Mon Aug 21, 2017 2:35 pm
Definitely Davies in for Marshall, if fit.
Regarding the hooker role, bear in mind the club have all the biometric data to use, and it seems to me that shows MM is much better in shorter explosive bursts rather than pacing himself to last the full 80, so Powell stays on the bench for me.
JT vs Isa is the tricky one, I'd be inclined to stick with Isa but as others have said I feel Wane will bring Joel back.
Mon Aug 21, 2017 4:26 pm
hatty wrote:
I tend to agree, Joel Tomkins does not deserve to be selected as his form prior to injury was poor, but with Wane being Wane we know that he will play some part with possibly Isa/Sutton or Powell sitting this one out.
His form prior to his first injury was actually his best imo since he came back to the club. He moved to prop for the Warrington quarter final and was superb both in that game and the following week at Huddersfield. He then had a problem and came back for the semi but clearly wasn't fit and didn't play many minutes.
I'm with Wane on Joel Tomkins. I think if he's fully fit then you find a spot for him. I'd actually start him at prop alongside FPN (who for all his weekly round laziness does seem to turn up for the big games) and let Sutton and Clubb add some energy from the bench. I think Willie Isa has done enough to earn a spot so that leaves the last place between Tautai and Powell. If FPN is a big game player then Tautai in his Wigan career has sometimes been the opppsite. He's mentioned himself that he let a couple of Grand Finals pass him by and sadly he'd probably be the one I'd leave out.
Mon Aug 21, 2017 5:03 pm
start with Powell and have MM on the bench
Mon Aug 21, 2017 5:36 pm
I'd put Frank in the stands for this one.
Mon Aug 21, 2017 5:45 pm
muttywhitedog wrote:
I'd put Frank in the stands for this one.
You could tell he wanted a shirt for Wembley couldn't you? How many of them had their best game so far this season against Salford?
Mon Aug 21, 2017 6:25 pm
Bigredwarrior wrote:
With Joel Tomkins and Tom Davies fit to play, who would you leave out on Saturday and who do you think Shaun Wane will leave out?
Personally (and I suspect it won't be popular) I'd probably leave Isa and Marshall out. Joel is a much bigger athlete than Isa and although Isa has been playing well, I think Joel has the edge in terms of size, skill and aggression. I know he's coming back from injury and that might go in Isa's favour and I certainly won't be worried if he gets the nod.
Marshall has done all that's been asked of him this season and went well against Salford but Tom Davies has earned his spot with his performances all year.
Tomkins, Davies, Gelling, Gildart, Burgess, Williams, Leuluai, Nu'usala, McIlorum, Sutton, Farrell, Bateman, O'Loughlin. Subs - Clubb, Tomkins, Tautai, Powell.
Bloody hell...we agree again
Mon Aug 21, 2017 7:44 pm
Winder said in the bar after the Salford game that Clubb had gone off with a dead leg and Should be ok.
If Clubb is fully fit I'd start him instead of Sutton as v Salford. Sutton on the bench.
Davies, again if fit, to replace Marshall and Joel to miss out.
