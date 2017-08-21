The Whiffy Kipper wrote: You are having a laugh aren't you?, McIlorum hasn't played a full 80 in years, secondly you rattle on about experience in a final, What player played the full 80 in last years Grand Final as well as all last season?, answer is Powell, the player you don't want playing just in case a big hull prop runs at him, instead you want to replace him with Tomkins, a player who will more than likely knock on a couple of time, will throw passes to nobody and will probably get into a fit because somebody tackles Sam with gusto and relish, you couldn't make it up

Do you think he couldn't play the full 80 at a high standard for one game though? We have seen the likes of Powell and L.Tomkins play 80 mins at hooker in recent years, I'm struggling to believe that McIlorum couldn't. He is in good shape, under 30 years old, and has done it before, albeit a few seasons ago (not sure how long though, he was certainly doing it at times in 2014).In terms of experience - you aren't seriously suggesting McIlorum isn't a far more experienced head than Powell? McIlorum has been a key player in every game he has been fit for since the beginning of the Maguire era, including five finals and loads of knockout games. Him, Farrell, Lockers and both Tomkins' have been there and done it time and time again. Powell has generally been in-and-out as a squad player for the past five years, and only really nailed down a regular spot last year, he isn't in that bracket in terms of experience at all.Agreed in terms of J.Tomkins negative aspects. I'd just be using him as a bit-part to give one of the back rowers a breather, whilst they will be tackling bigger bodies all afternoon. Tell him he is in to run hard and tackle, not to be our Joey Johns. No issue with him fronting up to them if the game goes that way. We can't allow them to bully us, and he seems to manage to be intimidating without giving away penalties in those circumstances. They will hardly be concerned if Powell tries to stand up to them.