Who gets left out?
Post Mon Aug 21, 2017 7:58 am
With Joel Tomkins and Tom Davies fit to play, who would you leave out on Saturday and who do you think Shaun Wane will leave out?

Personally (and I suspect it won't be popular) I'd probably leave Isa and Marshall out. Joel is a much bigger athlete than Isa and although Isa has been playing well, I think Joel has the edge in terms of size, skill and aggression. I know he's coming back from injury and that might go in Isa's favour and I certainly won't be worried if he gets the nod.

Marshall has done all that's been asked of him this season and went well against Salford but Tom Davies has earned his spot with his performances all year.

Tomkins, Davies, Gelling, Gildart, Burgess, Williams, Leuluai, Nu'usala, McIlorum, Sutton, Farrell, Bateman, O'Loughlin. Subs - Clubb, Tomkins, Tautai, Powell.
Post Mon Aug 21, 2017 8:30 am
I'd go Davies in for Marshall and J.Tomkins in for Powell.

Davies ahead of Marshall - His workrate is brilliant and he is better defensively. Marshall looked fragile under kick pressure on Friday IMO and bombed a try. I don't want to get too down on him as he is a very good player for that age but I don't think it's that close between him and Davies right now.

J.Tomkins ahead of Powell - I think the key to this one will be dealing with their pack, which suits having J.Tomkins rather than Powell; who may struggle to deal with those Hull forwards if they get a roll on, due to his stature. I wouldn't want McIlorum doing 80 mins every week, but I think he is capable of doing it in a final. Isa is underrated and will be useful dealing with their forwards
Post Mon Aug 21, 2017 10:23 am
Tomkins, he does not deserve it, he has not earned it, he is crap, sick and tired of this jobs for the boys mentality, Madge broke it up, Waney has brought it back, need i say more
Post Mon Aug 21, 2017 10:55 am
Tomkins, he does not deserve it, he has not earned it, he is crap, sick and tired of this jobs for the boys mentality, Madge broke it up, Waney has brought it back, need i say more

I don't think he has been that good either, but regardless of the politics of it, if I was a Hull forward, I would much rather be running at Sam Powell than I would Joel Tomkins. Experience tends to count in finals as well, so keeping McIlorum on for 80 and having J.Tomkins in the 17 is wise from that perspective. I'd potentially feel differently if Powell was making a big impact from the bench and lifting us, but I don't really see that.
Post Mon Aug 21, 2017 11:00 am
I tend to agree, Joel Tomkins does not deserve to be selected as his form prior to injury was poor, but with Wane being Wane we know that he will play some part with possibly Isa/Sutton or Powell sitting this one out.
Post Mon Aug 21, 2017 11:23 am
This is where I tend to disagree. In the early part of the season when we were crippled with injuries, Joel Tomkins ran his blood to water and was very consistent in his performances. He played prop, second row, loose forward, centre and even half back and did a decent job in all of them. Will he give a couple of penalties away? Probably but his work rate and aggression compensates for that in my view.
He may not have lit up Superleague in the way he did before going to union but he's still a player I'd rather have with us than against us.

