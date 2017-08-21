I'd go Davies in for Marshall and J.Tomkins in for Powell.



Davies ahead of Marshall - His workrate is brilliant and he is better defensively. Marshall looked fragile under kick pressure on Friday IMO and bombed a try. I don't want to get too down on him as he is a very good player for that age but I don't think it's that close between him and Davies right now.



J.Tomkins ahead of Powell - I think the key to this one will be dealing with their pack, which suits having J.Tomkins rather than Powell; who may struggle to deal with those Hull forwards if they get a roll on, due to his stature. I wouldn't want McIlorum doing 80 mins every week, but I think he is capable of doing it in a final. Isa is underrated and will be useful dealing with their forwards