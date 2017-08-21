With Joel Tomkins and Tom Davies fit to play, who would you leave out on Saturday and who do you think Shaun Wane will leave out?
Personally (and I suspect it won't be popular) I'd probably leave Isa and Marshall out. Joel is a much bigger athlete than Isa and although Isa has been playing well, I think Joel has the edge in terms of size, skill and aggression. I know he's coming back from injury and that might go in Isa's favour and I certainly won't be worried if he gets the nod.
Marshall has done all that's been asked of him this season and went well against Salford but Tom Davies has earned his spot with his performances all year.
Tomkins, Davies, Gelling, Gildart, Burgess, Williams, Leuluai, Nu'usala, McIlorum, Sutton, Farrell, Bateman, O'Loughlin. Subs - Clubb, Tomkins, Tautai, Powell.
