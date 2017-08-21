WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - New kit?

Board index Super League - Super 8s Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk New kit?

Post a reply
New kit?
Post Mon Aug 21, 2017 5:27 am
PCollinson1990 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 705
Danny Houghton in HDM with "New Kit", is this for Wembley, or have I missed an announcement?
Last edited by PCollinson1990 on Mon Aug 21, 2017 6:32 am, edited 1 time in total.
Re: New kit?Da
Post Mon Aug 21, 2017 6:20 am
Mrs Barista User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 25004
Location: West Yorkshire
PCollinson1990 wrote:
Danny Houghton in HDM with "New Kit", is this for Wembley, or have I missed an announcement?

He's pictured in the Super 8s shirt. But pretty sure we're wearing the standard SL home shirt at Wembley? Which I think is our biggest ever seller despite lukewarm initial reaction?
Re: New kit?Da
Post Mon Aug 21, 2017 6:33 am
PCollinson1990 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 705
Mrs Barista wrote:
He's pictured in the Super 8s shirt. But pretty sure we're wearing the standard SL home shirt at Wembley? Which I think is our biggest ever seller despite lukewarm initial reaction?


Thanks, I couldn't tell which shirt it was from the image when viewing it on my mobile. I am sure you're right about us wearing the standard SL home shirt, I recall a thread on here about it.
Re: New kit?
Post Mon Aug 21, 2017 11:19 am
subwaysav Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Mar 05, 2012 8:17 pm
Posts: 210
Location: willerby
don't know if anyone else is bothered, but the one thing I am disappointed in about the two Wembley appearances is that the famous traditional irregular hoops wont be seen on the big stage worldwide
Re: New kit?
Post Mon Aug 21, 2017 1:56 pm
ComeOnYouUll User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Sep 25, 2003 11:48 am
Posts: 17458
subwaysav wrote:
don't know if anyone else is bothered, but the one thing I am disappointed in about the two Wembley appearances is that the famous traditional irregular hoops wont be seen on the big stage worldwide


Maybe next year...
Re: New kit?
Post Thu Aug 24, 2017 8:04 am
Darrell User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Jun 16, 2003 12:12 am
Posts: 942
Location: More @ Sea than the K.C.
subwaysav wrote:
don't know if anyone else is bothered, but the one thing I am disappointed in about the two Wembley appearances is that the famous traditional irregular hoops wont be seen on the big stage worldwide


There'll be plenty in the crowd :D :D
Re: New kit?
Post Thu Aug 24, 2017 6:39 pm
subwaysav Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Mar 05, 2012 8:17 pm
Posts: 210
Location: willerby
Darrell wrote:
There'll be plenty in the crowd :D :D

that's right Darrell, and I will be one of them

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: bellyboy, Bombed Out, BraddersFC, ComeOnYouUll, FC-Steward, Fields of Fire, FrEaK-HullFC, Greavsie, Jake the Peg, KC BRI, nottinghamtiger, NSW, paperboy, PCollinson1990, subwaysav, Suzy Banyon, threepennystander, Touchliner, Wilde 3, yorksguy1865 and 206 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,621,7671,73976,1924,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
TODAY : 10:50
NRL
BRISBANE
34
- 52PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 09:00
NRL
CANBERRA
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 10:50
NRL
WESTS
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 18:30
CH1
LONDON
v
SOUTH WALES  
  Sat 26th Aug : 06:00
NRL
GOLD COAST
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Sat 26th Aug : 08:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Sat 26th Aug : 10:30
NRL
CRONULLA
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
  Sat 26th Aug : 15:00
CC2017
WIGAN
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Sun 27th Aug : 05:00
NRL
NZ WARRIORS
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Sun 27th Aug : 07:00
NRL
PENRITH
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Mon 28th Aug : 15:00
8s
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Mon 28th Aug : 15:00
8s
ROCHDALE
v
OLDHAM  
  Mon 28th Aug : 15:00
8s
TOULOUSE
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Mon 28th Aug : 15:00
8s
BRADFORD
v
BATLEY  
  Thu 31st Aug : 10:50
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Thu 31st Aug : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Fri 1st Sep : 08:30
NRL
MANLY
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Fri 1st Sep : 10:50
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
 > Fri 1st Sep : 20:00
SL
SALFORD
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri 1st Sep : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
CASTLEFORD  
  Fri 1st Sep : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 06:00
NRL
SYDNEY
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 10:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
CANBERRA
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
HEMEL  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 20:00
8s
LONDON
v
WARRINGTON
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM