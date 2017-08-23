WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Crunch meeting with Wakefield Council, Monday 21/08/17

Board index Super League - Super 8s Wakefield Trinity Crunch meeting with Wakefield Council, Monday 21/08/17

Post a reply
Re: Crunch meeting with Wakefield Council, Monday 21/08/17
Post Wed Aug 23, 2017 10:39 am
Trinity1315 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Aug 20, 2015 7:36 pm
Posts: 614
[quote="ricardo07"]Strange that we have heard nothing.

Not really! It's usual unfortunately.
Re: Crunch meeting with Wakefield Council, Monday 21/08/17
Post Wed Aug 23, 2017 10:51 am
djcool Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon May 02, 2005 11:29 am
Posts: 2444
Location: Halifax
And silence from the MPs that toured Bellevue before the election
Re: Crunch meeting with Wakefield Council, Monday 21/08/17
Post Thu Aug 24, 2017 9:26 am
bren2k User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 13278
Location: Ossett
So what was the crunch - any news...?
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: altofts wildcat, B V Bob, bellycouldtackle, captaincaveman, dboy, djcool, Don Fox Fan 1, financialtimes, Five and last, Fordy, got there, hawk-eye, jakeyg95, KevW60349, Khlav Kalash, Mr Bliss, polancoboy, poplar cats alive, ricardo07, RWB, takethetwo, TheMightyTrin, wakefieldwall, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo and 213 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,621,5451,56476,1924,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TODAY : 10:50
NRL
BRISBANE
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 09:00
NRL
CANBERRA
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 10:50
NRL
WESTS
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 18:30
CH1
LONDON
v
SOUTH WALES  
  Sat 26th Aug : 06:00
NRL
GOLD COAST
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Sat 26th Aug : 08:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Sat 26th Aug : 10:30
NRL
CRONULLA
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
  Sat 26th Aug : 15:00
CC2017
WIGAN
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Sun 27th Aug : 05:00
NRL
NZ WARRIORS
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Sun 27th Aug : 07:00
NRL
PENRITH
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Mon 28th Aug : 15:00
8s
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Mon 28th Aug : 15:00
8s
ROCHDALE
v
OLDHAM  
  Mon 28th Aug : 15:00
8s
TOULOUSE
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Mon 28th Aug : 15:00
8s
BRADFORD
v
BATLEY  
  Thu 31st Aug : 10:50
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Thu 31st Aug : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Fri 1st Sep : 08:30
NRL
MANLY
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Fri 1st Sep : 10:50
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
 > Fri 1st Sep : 20:00
SL
SALFORD
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri 1st Sep : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
CASTLEFORD  
  Fri 1st Sep : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 06:00
NRL
SYDNEY
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 10:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
CANBERRA
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
HEMEL  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 20:00
8s
LONDON
v
WARRINGTON
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM