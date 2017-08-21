WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Crunch meeting with Wakefield Council, Monday 21/08/17

Board index Super League - Super 8s Wakefield Trinity Crunch meeting with Wakefield Council, Monday 21/08/17

Post a reply
Re: Crunch meeting with Wakefield Council, Monday 21/08/17
Post Mon Aug 21, 2017 5:02 pm
Sacred Cow Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Oct 27, 2004 7:07 pm
Posts: 1481
Any sign of any white smoke yet?
Re: Crunch meeting with Wakefield Council, Monday 21/08/17
Post Mon Aug 21, 2017 5:21 pm
Telboy Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Apr 23, 2017 12:52 pm
Posts: 23
Landlord at my local was playing golf last week with M C and he said believe it or not R F L are 100 percent behind us. Read into that
Re: Crunch meeting with Wakefield Council, Monday 21/08/17
Post Tue Aug 22, 2017 6:35 am
snowie User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 06, 2007 9:24 pm
Posts: 17839
Telboy wrote:
Landlord at my local was playing golf last week with M C and he said believe it or not R F L are 100 percent behind us. Read into that
why wouldn't they for once it looks like everything is going to the RFLs plans
Re: Crunch meeting with Wakefield Council, Monday 21/08/17
Post Tue Aug 22, 2017 1:38 pm
M62 J30 TRINITY Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jul 13, 2009 9:49 pm
Posts: 1856
Hope it's a case of no news, good news.

Up the Trin
Re: Crunch meeting with Wakefield Council, Monday 21/08/17
Post Tue Aug 22, 2017 2:52 pm
ricardo07 User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Sep 03, 2009 8:29 am
Posts: 168
Location: Walton, Wakefield
Strange that we have heard nothing.

Was it really a CRUNCH MEETING or was that just lunch! :lol:
Re: Crunch meeting with Wakefield Council, Monday 21/08/17
Post Tue Aug 22, 2017 3:52 pm
Egg Banjo User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:32 pm
Posts: 403
ricardo07 wrote:
Strange that we have heard nothing.

Was it really a CRUNCH MEETING or was that just lunch! :lol:
o

If Nigel Wood was invited then lunch and meeting are often the same thing :lol:
Just because you can, doesn't mean you should.
Re: Crunch meeting with Wakefield Council, Monday 21/08/17
Post Tue Aug 22, 2017 4:44 pm
KevW60349 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Aug 28, 2015 12:01 pm
Posts: 363
ricardo07 wrote:
Strange that we have heard nothing.

Was it really a CRUNCH MEETING or was that just lunch! :lol:

Thinking about it now, i'd had a few pints when i was reading the article before i posted, it might have been "BRUNCH MEETING" :lol:
Re: Crunch meeting with Wakefield Council, Monday 21/08/17
Post Tue Aug 22, 2017 7:50 pm
charlie63wildcat Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Feb 14, 2011 2:47 pm
Posts: 1383
Maybe announcements are being kept back till after out little adventure into uncharted waters is over. We don't want off the pitch to overshadow on I suppose...though good news might help, which seems .....hmmm
Re: Crunch meeting with Wakefield Council, Monday 21/08/17
Post Tue Aug 22, 2017 7:55 pm
Egg Banjo User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:32 pm
Posts: 403
Has anyone spotted mr Carter's facial hair recently? I'm sure he said he wouldn't be shaving his beard off until the ground situation was sorted
Just because you can, doesn't mean you should.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: charlie63wildcat, cocker, coco the fullback, dboy, djcool, eastardsley, Egg Banjo, financialtimes, Five and last, got there, Joe Banjo, M62 J30 TRINITY, Mr Bliss, newgroundb4cas, poplar cats alive, Redscat, ricardo07, Sandal Cat, Slugger McBatt, Trinity1315, vastman, victarmeldrew, wakeyrule, wakeytrin, wrencat1873 and 238 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,621,0781,95676,1844,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 24th Aug : 10:50
NRL
BRISBANE
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Fri 25th Aug : 09:00
NRL
CANBERRA
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Fri 25th Aug : 10:50
NRL
WESTS
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Fri 25th Aug : 18:30
CH1
LONDON
v
SOUTH WALES  
  Sat 26th Aug : 06:00
NRL
GOLD COAST
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Sat 26th Aug : 08:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Sat 26th Aug : 10:30
NRL
CRONULLA
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
  Sat 26th Aug : 15:00
CC2017
WIGAN
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Sun 27th Aug : 05:00
NRL
NZ WARRIORS
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Sun 27th Aug : 07:00
NRL
PENRITH
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Mon 28th Aug : 15:00
8s
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Mon 28th Aug : 15:00
8s
ROCHDALE
v
OLDHAM  
  Mon 28th Aug : 15:00
8s
TOULOUSE
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Mon 28th Aug : 15:00
8s
BRADFORD
v
BATLEY  
  Thu 31st Aug : 10:50
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Thu 31st Aug : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Fri 1st Sep : 08:30
NRL
MANLY
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Fri 1st Sep : 10:50
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
 > Fri 1st Sep : 20:00
SL
SALFORD
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri 1st Sep : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
CASTLEFORD  
  Fri 1st Sep : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 06:00
NRL
SYDNEY
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 10:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
CANBERRA
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
HEMEL  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 20:00
8s
LONDON
v
WARRINGTON
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM