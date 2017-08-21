Sandal Cat wrote: If Catalans were to be relegated and the RFL were to give them a repreive then they would lose what little credibilty they have left. What's the point having rules when the rules don't apply to certain teams.



If Catalans are in the relagation spot just cannot see the RFL changing the rules for them, they will be down and after watching their woeful performance agains Leigh on Saturday they look in deep doo doo.

exactly you can't keep changing the boundaries, the first year the got help and I thought that would of been a good idea with all clubs to give them a chance to adjust but sadly it was only for one team