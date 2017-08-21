Worrying that the championship could be looking at having 3 foreign teams in a league of 12 clubs. I've nothing against having foreign teams in the league, but RL clubs in the championship already seem to be living hand to mouth and the prospect of losing away fans from nearly 1/3 of their fixtures must be making the remaining clubs worry
3/12 = 1/4 but, I take your point. Plus KR travel well away from home so, there would be an effect felt from their absence (assuming that they gain promotion).
Wouldn't actually mess Magic Weekend up if done properly. A thirteen team league would mean clubs have to have bye weeks anyway and then just Catalans a bye week for Magic.
Although "Magic" is supposed to have ALL the clubs playing over a single weekend. Any club that missed out on the Event would be being treated very harshly indeed. Imagine if every club bar Trinity was there ?
If Catalans were to be relegated and the RFL were to give them a repreive then they would lose what little credibilty they have left. What's the point having rules when the rules don't apply to certain teams.
If Catalans are in the relagation spot just cannot see the RFL changing the rules for them, they will be down and after watching their woeful performance agains Leigh on Saturday they look in deep doo doo.
exactly you can't keep changing the boundaries, the first year the got help and I thought that would of been a good idea with all clubs to give them a chance to adjust but sadly it was only for one team
