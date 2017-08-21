WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Crunch meeting with Wakefield Council, Monday 21/08/17

Re: Crunch meeting with Wakefield Council, Monday 21/08/17
Post Mon Aug 21, 2017 12:06 pm
Egg Banjo User avatar
Worrying that the championship could be looking at having 3 foreign teams in a league of 12 clubs. I've nothing against having foreign teams in the league, but RL clubs in the championship already seem to be living hand to mouth and the prospect of losing away fans from nearly 1/3 of their fixtures must be making the remaining clubs worry
Just because you can, doesn't mean you should.
Re: Crunch meeting with Wakefield Council, Monday 21/08/17
Post Mon Aug 21, 2017 12:10 pm
wrencat1873 User avatar
Egg Banjo wrote:
Worrying that the championship could be looking at having 3 foreign teams in a league of 12 clubs. I've nothing against having foreign teams in the league, but RL clubs in the championship already seem to be living hand to mouth and the prospect of losing away fans from nearly 1/3 of their fixtures must be making the remaining clubs worry


3/12 = 1/4 but, I take your point.
Plus KR travel well away from home so, there would be an effect felt from their absence (assuming that they gain promotion).
Re: Crunch meeting with Wakefield Council, Monday 21/08/17
Post Mon Aug 21, 2017 12:48 pm
financialtimes User avatar
wrencat1873 wrote:
3/12 = 1/4 but, I take your point.
Plus KR travel well away from home so, there would be an effect felt from their absence (assuming that they gain promotion).


3 out of 11 visiting away teams but I take your point :wink:
Re: Crunch meeting with Wakefield Council, Monday 21/08/17
Post Mon Aug 21, 2017 12:49 pm
wrencat1873 wrote:
Cant see them going for 13 clubs as it would screw up the Magic Weekend.
They would go with either 12 or 14, assuming that there was to be a change.

I can see them (The RFL) doing everything they can to protect Catalan and we could do with Le Cats securing their SL status a.s.a.p.


Wouldn't actually mess Magic Weekend up if done properly. A thirteen team league would mean clubs have to have bye weeks anyway and then just Catalans a bye week for Magic.
Re: Crunch meeting with Wakefield Council, Monday 21/08/17
Post Mon Aug 21, 2017 1:17 pm
wrencat1873 User avatar
jakeyg95 wrote:
Wouldn't actually mess Magic Weekend up if done properly. A thirteen team league would mean clubs have to have bye weeks anyway and then just Catalans a bye week for Magic.


Although "Magic" is supposed to have ALL the clubs playing over a single weekend.
Any club that missed out on the Event would be being treated very harshly indeed.
Imagine if every club bar Trinity was there ?
Re: Crunch meeting with Wakefield Council, Monday 21/08/17
Post Mon Aug 21, 2017 1:24 pm
Sandal Cat User avatar
If Catalans were to be relegated and the RFL were to give them a repreive then they would lose what little credibilty they have left. What's the point having rules when the rules don't apply to certain teams.

If Catalans are in the relagation spot just cannot see the RFL changing the rules for them, they will be down and after watching their woeful performance agains Leigh on Saturday they look in deep doo doo.
Re: Crunch meeting with Wakefield Council, Monday 21/08/17
Post Mon Aug 21, 2017 1:59 pm
snowie User avatar
Sandal Cat wrote:
If Catalans were to be relegated and the RFL were to give them a repreive then they would lose what little credibilty they have left. What's the point having rules when the rules don't apply to certain teams.

If Catalans are in the relagation spot just cannot see the RFL changing the rules for them, they will be down and after watching their woeful performance agains Leigh on Saturday they look in deep doo doo.
exactly you can't keep changing the boundaries, the first year the got help and I thought that would of been a good idea with all clubs to give them a chance to adjust but sadly it was only for one team
Re: Crunch meeting with Wakefield Council, Monday 21/08/17
Post Mon Aug 21, 2017 3:16 pm
It's looking increasingly like no trip to Perpignan next year after that showing on Saturday. It'll be hard to turn it all round after that performance.
Re: Crunch meeting with Wakefield Council, Monday 21/08/17
Post Mon Aug 21, 2017 3:45 pm
Slugger McBatt User avatar
Who'd have thought Steve McNamara would put out a team showing so little passion and desire? But then again ....
