Miloudi French Full back
Post Sun Aug 20, 2017 7:02 pm
bonaire
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 04, 2014 5:39 pm
Posts: 1650
Anyone confirm we have signed Miloudi on a 2 year deal
Re: Miloudi French Full back
Post Sun Aug 20, 2017 7:28 pm
Dave K.
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 18089
Location: Back in Hull.
In the game I saw him play, he was very good, maybe a bit raw, but looks like the club have seen something in him, reckon he will be cheap and offers good unruly in the backs.
Re: Miloudi French Full back
Post Mon Aug 21, 2017 7:42 am
Mr. Zucchini Head
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 08, 2006 8:10 pm
Posts: 10523
bonaire wrote:
Anyone confirm we have signed Miloudi on a 2 year deal


I saw this the other day, but I don't think the club have confirmed it anywhere. And his best position is centre isn't it?
Re: Miloudi French Full back
Post Mon Aug 21, 2017 9:53 am
weighman
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri May 16, 2003 6:50 pm
Posts: 6662
Played full back for Doncaster , missed yesterday to an injury I think .
Re: Miloudi French Full back
Post Mon Aug 21, 2017 12:00 pm
the artist
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jan 16, 2003 5:40 pm
Posts: 6055
Location: At the cider bus, Worthy Farm, Somerset
weighman wrote:
Played full back for Doncaster , missed yesterday to an injury I think .


does it look like we will (or have) signed him then donny will get him next season on loan or dual reg?
The referee's indecision is final
Re: Miloudi French Full back
Post Tue Aug 22, 2017 6:46 am
ComeOnYouUll
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Sep 25, 2003 11:48 am
Posts: 17452
@HakimMiloudi2
Heureux et fier, je vous annonce officiellement la signature de mon contrat avec @hullfcofficial en Super League pour une durée de 2 ans.

Image

