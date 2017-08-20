|
Mild mannered Janitor wrote:
Watts has been nothing short of magnificent.
Yeah, when he's kitted up.
Even with the discipline issues I think he still get my vote. Defences just crumble before him. Superb season.
Last edited by C for Cuckoo
on Mon Aug 21, 2017 11:42 am, edited 1 time in total.
Mon Aug 21, 2017 7:45 am
Kelly is box office but Watts has been the best prop in the league this year.
Mon Aug 21, 2017 12:31 pm
Agree with above, Watts has being absolutely fantastic, great offload, great pass and think he's better than any prop available to England on current form. If he'd done what he has in the NRL or even for Leeds/Wigan he'd be on the sheet for the national squad IMHO.
Mon Aug 21, 2017 8:28 pm
I like Watts a lot and have for quite some time. He seems to improve year on year and in addition to his skills has a very good motor on him and is capable of long minutes. However judging by his almost weekly mentions in the disciplinary list and the top of the range sentences he gets (a sort of reverse SOL) then I can only assume he has upset someone at the RFL. I would bet against him getting England selection no matter how well he plays.
On to the Hull POY and its a bit early for it yet as we are now heading to the really important bit of the season so there's plenty that could happen there. I would probably vote for Manu at this very moment based on his greater consistency and appearances but that would only really be the Player of the 3/4 year and I reserve the right to change my mind after more games.
Tue Aug 22, 2017 9:32 am
Erik the not red wrote:
On to the Hull POY and its a bit early for it yet as we are now heading to the really important bit of the season so there's plenty that could happen there. I would probably vote for Manu at this very moment based on his greater consistency and appearances but that would only really be the Player of the 3/4 year and I reserve the right to change my mind after more games.
You don't have that luxury, the POTY awards are on September 6th!
Tue Aug 22, 2017 10:31 am
For me taking all things into consideration I've gone for Sika Manu over Watts.
Watts has been very good when on the pitch but the amount of games missed through suspension for me have given Manu the edge. Sika Manu this season has been solid and consistent through the season with the only blot being his suspension.
It's been so close for me between these two but just felt Manu with all factors considered for me at this point has been POY out the 4 nominated.
Tue Aug 22, 2017 6:59 pm
Although quiet lately in comparison to earlier in the season I still struggle to see past Kelly
Won us several games..some with outrageous individual play. Done more of the hard stuff in D than you rarely see in a halfback and its stood out when he's missed games..oh and our top try scorer
2nd for me would Sika for sheer consistency
Watts has been sent off twice. Binned once. Banned on 3 occasions and missed 7games via bans. As damn good as he's been I can't reward that over sikas warrior like performance or Kelly's brilliance
Tue Aug 22, 2017 10:18 pm
Camp Sika for me.
Doing it tough.
Wed Aug 23, 2017 9:56 am
I voted for Sika too. Consistently performed to a high quality this year, big plays in attack & defence.
Wattsy may have got it, but his disciplinary record is pretty poor. I reckon if he had a better record he'd be a shoe in for a World Cup spot.
Kelly has been brilliant, Shaul has had a decent year.
Mentions too to Bowden, Carlos & Connor too who have all really improved.
Wed Aug 23, 2017 4:36 pm
Really tough call tbh this year .
For me it's Watts or Sika .
Carlos T has really upped it this season too and I'd even go as far as to say he's the most under rated player in SL
