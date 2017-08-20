I like Watts a lot and have for quite some time. He seems to improve year on year and in addition to his skills has a very good motor on him and is capable of long minutes. However judging by his almost weekly mentions in the disciplinary list and the top of the range sentences he gets (a sort of reverse SOL) then I can only assume he has upset someone at the RFL. I would bet against him getting England selection no matter how well he plays.



On to the Hull POY and its a bit early for it yet as we are now heading to the really important bit of the season so there's plenty that could happen there. I would probably vote for Manu at this very moment based on his greater consistency and appearances but that would only really be the Player of the 3/4 year and I reserve the right to change my mind after more games.