Hull FC can reveal the four-man shortlist for the 2017 Supporters’ Player of the Year.Full-back Jamie Shaul, back rower Sika Manu, prop Liam Watts and half-back Albert Kelly are the four players who make up the shortlist for the award.Shaul, who’s closing in on 100 Super League appearances for the Black and Whites, has crossed for 19 tries in all competitions this year.Kelly, who joined the Airlie Birds in the off-season from city rivals Hull Kingston Rovers, has made a huge impact since arriving at the KCOM Stadium and leads the way for Hull with tries scored.Watts, who shared the Player of the Year award with Mark Minichiello in 2015, was rewarded for his consistent performances with a new deal earlier this season.Manu, a World Cup winner with his native New Zealand, has been a consistent performer for the Airlie Birds in 2017, following on from a successful maiden campaign.Voting is now open for fans to cast their vote on the player they feel is most deserving of the Supporters’ Player of the Year award: