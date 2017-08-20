WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Supporters' Player of the Year

Supporters' Player of the Year
Post Sun Aug 20, 2017 5:48 pm
Mrs Barista






Hull FC can reveal the four-man shortlist for the 2017 Supporters’ Player of the Year.

Full-back Jamie Shaul, back rower Sika Manu, prop Liam Watts and half-back Albert Kelly are the four players who make up the shortlist for the award.

Shaul, who’s closing in on 100 Super League appearances for the Black and Whites, has crossed for 19 tries in all competitions this year.

Kelly, who joined the Airlie Birds in the off-season from city rivals Hull Kingston Rovers, has made a huge impact since arriving at the KCOM Stadium and leads the way for Hull with tries scored.

Watts, who shared the Player of the Year award with Mark Minichiello in 2015, was rewarded for his consistent performances with a new deal earlier this season.

Manu, a World Cup winner with his native New Zealand, has been a consistent performer for the Airlie Birds in 2017, following on from a successful maiden campaign.

Voting is now open for fans to cast their vote on the player they feel is most deserving of the Supporters’ Player of the Year award:

http://www.hullfc.com/news/2017-08-20-2 ... -confirmed
Re: Supporters' Player of the Year
Post Sun Aug 20, 2017 5:51 pm
Mrs Barista






Tough one this. Watts and Kelly for me have made the most impact even though both, especially Watts, have missed quite a few. Manu is like the glue that holds things together in the pack, does a lot of the unnoticed stuff and hard as nails. Just a question on Shaul, does anyone know his career FC try return? I thought I heard it mentioned in the Leeds cup game and it sounded very impressive, but wondered if I'd misheard.
Re: Supporters' Player of the Year
Post Sun Aug 20, 2017 5:55 pm
ccs




60 tries in 98 appearances if this is up to date...

http://www.rugby-league.com/superleague ... info/20713
Re: Supporters' Player of the Year
Post Sun Aug 20, 2017 6:00 pm
Mrs Barista






ccs wrote:
60 tries in 98 appearances if this is up to date...

http://www.rugby-league.com/superleague ... info/20713


Cheers. Guess that excludes his most important one. :wink: :D
Re: Supporters' Player of the Year
Post Sun Aug 20, 2017 6:12 pm
Wilde 3





Tuimavave had a much better year too
Re: Supporters' Player of the Year
Post Sun Aug 20, 2017 6:39 pm
Dave K.





Wilde 3 wrote:
Tuimavave had a much better year too


Tough to pick, Houghton been his usual consistent self, Bowden had a great year.

Interesting to see 4 different people to last year.
Re: Supporters' Player of the Year
Post Sun Aug 20, 2017 6:47 pm
ComeOnYouUll





Mrs Barista wrote:
Tough one this. Watts and Kelly for me have made the most impact even though both, especially Watts, have missed quite a few. Manu is like the glue that holds things together in the pack, does a lot of the unnoticed stuff and hard as nails. Just a question on Shaul, does anyone know his career FC try return? I thought I heard it mentioned in the Leeds cup game and it sounded very impressive, but wondered if I'd misheard.


Shaul has scored 71 tries in 108 games. Pretty impressive. One more try this year and that's the most he's scored in a season.

I think it's an open field for PotY. I think Kelly will get the supporters' vote and Manu will win the players and coaches awards.

