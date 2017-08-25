So far as the "rugby penalties" are concerned, this seems pretty straightforward to me, and has nothing at all to do with issues around whether or not we are the same company (very 100% clearly, we'renot. That is in liquidation; and there is NO case to eb made that the new company is the same as the old, it's just not).



What happened was that the RFL said "If you want to join as a new member of the club AND PLAY AS BRADFORD BULLS THEN ANY team wanting to play as Bradford Bulls will be subject to the rugby penalties including the -12 points."



So, this is zero to do with "being" the old club, but a separate agreement between a new owner wanting RFL membership, and the conditions the RFL seek to impose if membership is to be granted.



I don't think the other option (start as a brand new club called something else, and begin in C1) was ever on the table)



As for the legal merits of the tribunal claims, as we haven't even seen what the stated legal claims are, it would be impossible to comment on them, and seems pretty pointless to speculate. All we know is that a legal case has been submitted making a connection between the money allegedly due to various employees of the old company, and the new company. The tribunal will need to rule if legally that connection sticks, or doesn't.



In general terms with employment claims, where some new business that looks like the old business carries on in business, you don't look so much at what labels the parties have stuck on the tins, it's what is actually in the tins. As i say, we can't comment on this case, but as to what happened before this case, around the time of our demise and rebirth, certainly I'm almost as clear as mud as to what actually happened and how, given the various announcements from the administrator, parties, RFL, the claim we'd been liquidated, then we hadn't quite, the "unauthorised" RFL discussions with buyers, player meetings with other proposed buyers, the RFL vetos/conditions, and all the other shenanigans and intrigue actually fit together.