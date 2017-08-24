Smack him Jimmy wrote:
Does anyone know where or when the Employment Tribunals are being held?
AFAIK ET's are open to all members of the public, so we could just turn up and actually hear (something near) the truth?
I think the case will be heard in Leeds . The Tribunal courts are at City Exchange House on Albion Street - 5 minutes walk from the railway station.
It may be heard by a judge sitting on his/ her own or there may be a panel. That would be a judge and 2 lay members.
You are correct -most cases are open to the public. However any party can apply to the Judge to have the court " closed"to the public. The permissible reasons are pretty restricted.
I would imagine space will be tight. Four legal teams together with three respondents ( probably more than one person in each set) and the claimants( not all the 40 plus will be there) . And who knows how many witnesses will be listed to give evidence.