Rarebreed wrote: Is the fact that the 12 pt deduction was against the old company and therefore how can the new company be penalised for a Company that has been liquidated ?



My understanding is that it cannot be held responsible for any debt or expenses of the Club (business) which was liquidated legally by the Administrator. If you read the administrators report (page 5) a better picture emerges and the RFL has much to explain?

AS you say, the whole nub of the argument is that the 'new' company had the points deduction, were kept in the same league and had a funding deduction. These were the penalties that would have been given to the company had it been bought from the Administrator. Therefore the argument is that the new club is in fact the old club and is therefore liable. I liken the argument to buying a shop where the previous owners have gone bust. If you were to buy this shop you would not be expected to take up any of the debts of the previous owners even if the shop you open sells the same products that the old shop sold.