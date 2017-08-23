Ferocious Aardvark wrote: One of the most galling examples of abject incompetence is that sadly I'm old enough to remember when the amateur RU was pretty much a shambles and of no competition to RL.



Then they went fully pro and got some serious people in to run it.



In a relatively short period of years they transformed RU into an economic monster, while RL stagnated and look at the difference now.

Agreed. I worry for the future of the game.It is quite possible that the Catalans may be playing in the Championship next season. I would bet a few quid that the Union authorities are alive to that possibility and have contingency plans. When I visited Perpignan in the early years of Catalans it was a Union city. Perpignan RU were a top French team playing in the top league and European competitions. I'm sure the French Union will be prepared to invest in their game in that area and exploit any League failure.Whilst the top administrators now receive remuneration packages previous regimes could only dream of , they have, for example, stripped the development departments of regional coaches.. The Toronto owner has funded his enterprise without any help from the centre. In North America there are 100's of young athletes coming out of college every year who will not find a place on an NFL roster. Why not employ some RL coaches to tap into that market.All your points about the NFL are valid. And a draft system is not unique to American Football or indeed American sports. Aussie Rules has a draft of young players ( based on similar principles of last picks first) which is not based on colleges/ educational establishments but on junior/ community clubs.