WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Season Tickets 2018

Board index Kingstone Press Championship - Shield Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Season Tickets 2018

Post a reply
Re: Season Tickets 2018
Post Wed Aug 23, 2017 3:05 pm
Ferocious Aardvark User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 17, 2002 8:26 pm
Posts: 27914
Location: MACS0647-JD
One of the most galling examples of abject incompetence is that sadly I'm old enough to remember when the amateur RU was pretty much a shambles and of no competition to RL.

Then they went fully pro and got some serious people in to run it.

In a relatively short period of years they transformed RU into an economic monster, while RL stagnated and look at the difference now.
Last edited by Ferocious Aardvark on stardate Jun 26, 3013 11:27 am, edited 48,562,867,458,300,023 times in total
Re: Season Tickets 2018
Post Wed Aug 23, 2017 3:10 pm
Ferocious Aardvark User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 17, 2002 8:26 pm
Posts: 27914
Location: MACS0647-JD
paulwalker71 wrote:
I must confess those two things, taken together, had crossed my mind as well. How can we be confident that the dismissal case is nothing to worry about when they can't even figure out how much the central funding is before presenting their plans?

I might just be jumpy because we constantly had Marc Green assuring us that the HMRC were 'in error' in their claims on the club...


:lol: Yeh you can say a lot about HMRC but they're not famous for their errors in calculating the tax due!

In terms of worry, if a few dozen cases are progressing through the employment tribunal then each will need to be individually assessed and dealt with by lawyers and this will cost in total approximately an arm and a leg. None of which costs anyone is ever likely to get back, even if we "win". So if I were paying to fight the case, I would certainly be worried, unless someone's doing it for free. Which isn't likely.
Last edited by Ferocious Aardvark on stardate Jun 26, 3013 11:27 am, edited 48,562,867,458,300,023 times in total
Re: Season Tickets 2018
Post Wed Aug 23, 2017 3:23 pm
Bullnorthern Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Jun 25, 2012 6:11 pm
Posts: 612
Location: BARNSLEY
Ferocious Aardvark wrote:
:lol: Yeh you can say a lot about HMRC but they're not famous for their errors in calculating the tax due!

In terms of worry, if a few dozen cases are progressing through the employment tribunal then each will need to be individually assessed and dealt with by lawyers and this will cost in total approximately an arm and a leg. None of which costs anyone is ever likely to get back, even if we "win". So if I were paying to fight the case, I would certainly be worried, unless someone's doing it for free. Which isn't likely.

All the indications are that all the claims against the 3 respondents ( Green's company, the RFL and the new club ) will be heard at one Tribunal . Each respondent will be represented by a separate Rep ( a barrister for the RFL) .
Re: Season Tickets 2018
Post Wed Aug 23, 2017 3:35 pm
Ferocious Aardvark User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 17, 2002 8:26 pm
Posts: 27914
Location: MACS0647-JD
You'd assume so, but that just makes it worse, as obviously presenting 3 separate cases, and then presenting the defences of 3 seperate respondents, is going to take pretty much three times as long as it would just against us, and so probably double our representation costs at least. Great.
Last edited by Ferocious Aardvark on stardate Jun 26, 3013 11:27 am, edited 48,562,867,458,300,023 times in total
Re: Season Tickets 2018
Post Wed Aug 23, 2017 3:51 pm
Bullnorthern Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Jun 25, 2012 6:11 pm
Posts: 612
Location: BARNSLEY
Ferocious Aardvark wrote:
One of the most galling examples of abject incompetence is that sadly I'm old enough to remember when the amateur RU was pretty much a shambles and of no competition to RL.

Then they went fully pro and got some serious people in to run it.

In a relatively short period of years they transformed RU into an economic monster, while RL stagnated and look at the difference now.


Agreed. I worry for the future of the game.
It is quite possible that the Catalans may be playing in the Championship next season. I would bet a few quid that the Union authorities are alive to that possibility and have contingency plans. When I visited Perpignan in the early years of Catalans it was a Union city. Perpignan RU were a top French team playing in the top league and European competitions. I'm sure the French Union will be prepared to invest in their game in that area and exploit any League failure.
Whilst the top administrators now receive remuneration packages previous regimes could only dream of , they have, for example, stripped the development departments of regional coaches.
. The Toronto owner has funded his enterprise without any help from the centre. In North America there are 100's of young athletes coming out of college every year who will not find a place on an NFL roster. Why not employ some RL coaches to tap into that market.
All your points about the NFL are valid. And a draft system is not unique to American Football or indeed American sports. Aussie Rules has a draft of young players ( based on similar principles of last picks first) which is not based on colleges/ educational establishments but on junior/ community clubs.
Re: Season Tickets 2018
Post Wed Aug 23, 2017 4:52 pm
rugbyreddog User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Mar 07, 2005 1:54 pm
Posts: 4000
Location: Hornsea
Bullnorthern wrote:
All the indications are that all the claims against the 3 respondents ( Green's company, the RFL and the new club ) will be heard at one Tribunal . Each respondent will be represented by a separate Rep ( a barrister for the RFL) .

It could also boil down to which two respondents throw the other under the bus.
Re: Season Tickets 2018
Post Wed Aug 23, 2017 7:10 pm
debaser User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 11, 2005 3:54 pm
Posts: 9876
Location: Here
Does anyone (who maybe knows a bit about the legal stuff here) think that the players actually have a case against the new company?
And if so, why? AC said at the forum that the new club was not even formed until after the date of the liquidation.
(and I feel fine)
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bets'y Bulls, Bramley Dog, Bull Mania, Bulliac, Bulls Boy 2011, burybabe, debaser, hawk-eye, Highlander, MDF3, Nozzy, redeverready, roofaldo2, Smack him Jimmy, victarmeldrew and 153 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,621,3971,83976,1914,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TOMORROW : 10:50
NRL
BRISBANE
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Fri 25th Aug : 09:00
NRL
CANBERRA
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Fri 25th Aug : 10:50
NRL
WESTS
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Fri 25th Aug : 18:30
CH1
LONDON
v
SOUTH WALES  
  Sat 26th Aug : 06:00
NRL
GOLD COAST
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Sat 26th Aug : 08:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Sat 26th Aug : 10:30
NRL
CRONULLA
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
  Sat 26th Aug : 15:00
CC2017
WIGAN
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Sun 27th Aug : 05:00
NRL
NZ WARRIORS
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Sun 27th Aug : 07:00
NRL
PENRITH
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Mon 28th Aug : 15:00
8s
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Mon 28th Aug : 15:00
8s
ROCHDALE
v
OLDHAM  
  Mon 28th Aug : 15:00
8s
TOULOUSE
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Mon 28th Aug : 15:00
8s
BRADFORD
v
BATLEY  
  Thu 31st Aug : 10:50
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Thu 31st Aug : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Fri 1st Sep : 08:30
NRL
MANLY
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Fri 1st Sep : 10:50
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
 > Fri 1st Sep : 20:00
SL
SALFORD
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri 1st Sep : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
CASTLEFORD  
  Fri 1st Sep : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 06:00
NRL
SYDNEY
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 10:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
CANBERRA
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
HEMEL  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 20:00
8s
LONDON
v
WARRINGTON
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM