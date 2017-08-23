paulwalker71 wrote: I must confess those two things, taken together, had crossed my mind as well. How can we be confident that the dismissal case is nothing to worry about when they can't even figure out how much the central funding is before presenting their plans?



I might just be jumpy because we constantly had Marc Green assuring us that the HMRC were 'in error' in their claims on the club...

Yeh you can say a lot about HMRC but they're not famous for their errors in calculating the tax due!In terms of worry, if a few dozen cases are progressing through the employment tribunal then each will need to be individually assessed and dealt with by lawyers and this will cost in total approximately an arm and a leg. None of which costs anyone is ever likely to get back, even if we "win". So if I were paying to fight the case, I would certainly be worried, unless someone's doing it for free. Which isn't likely.