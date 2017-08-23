One of the most galling examples of abject incompetence is that sadly I'm old enough to remember when the amateur RU was pretty much a shambles and of no competition to RL.
Then they went fully pro and got some serious people in to run it.
In a relatively short period of years they transformed RU into an economic monster, while RL stagnated and look at the difference now.
