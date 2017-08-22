Bullseye wrote: They also have a player draft. That always amazes me.

Yep, take this season, coming out of college Myles Garrett was almost universally reagarded as the best player in the draft class, and would find a starting spot on pretty much any NFL team, so he was drafted number 1 by the worst team last season the Cleveland Browns. He has no chance of winning anything with the Browns, buts he's happy to go and be a franchise star in Cleveland (at least at the start of his career) - he'll probably get a big move a winning team in a few years if the Browns carry on not competing, and to be fair he is getting a $30m wage and a $20m signing on bonus over 4 years...But that draft culture is so different, and works really well (mostly) for the NFL in levelling up the competition. But it helps when the weakest team in the league can spend $50m on one player! not really any fair comparison to RL!