WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Season Tickets 2018

Board index Kingstone Press Championship - Shield Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Season Tickets 2018

Post a reply
Re: Season Tickets 2018
Post Tue Aug 22, 2017 3:41 pm
Bulliac User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 9580
Location: Bradbados
I'd like to see how their structure would cope with Promotion and relegation when they say "every four years you'll play team A etc.."- then we'd see how it's done!
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

Build Bridges NOT Walls
Re: Season Tickets 2018
Post Tue Aug 22, 2017 4:51 pm
rugbyreddog User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Mar 07, 2005 1:54 pm
Posts: 3997
Location: Hornsea
Bulliac wrote:
I'd like to see how their structure would cope with Promotion and relegation when they say "every four years you'll play team A etc.."- then we'd see how it's done!

I suppose the beauty of their system is that there is no promotion or relegation just 32 teams run by super rich owners. In a way it's not unlike the way we are going. Most people will admit that you can't run a profitable SL team that wins things without a rich owner.
Re: Season Tickets 2018
Post Tue Aug 22, 2017 5:19 pm
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 27091
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
They also have a player draft. That always amazes me.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Re: Season Tickets 2018
Post Wed Aug 23, 2017 8:36 am
Bulliac User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 9580
Location: Bradbados
Bullseye wrote:
They also have a player draft. That always amazes me.


Well, yeah they do, but they have thousands upon thousands of college students (often 'studying' sport..) who are so keen to play professional football that they'll offer themselves to anyone, anywhere, just to get a foothold into the game. Their college grounds are enormous and of high quality AND attract massive crowds to games. Soccer in this country couldn't even dream of that so, for RL, it's like something happening on another planet - no another galaxy!
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

Build Bridges NOT Walls
Re: Season Tickets 2018
Post Wed Aug 23, 2017 8:43 am
Duckman User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 07, 2006 9:38 pm
Posts: 3879
Location: Waiting for an announcement...
Bullseye wrote:
They also have a player draft. That always amazes me.


Yep, take this season, coming out of college Myles Garrett was almost universally reagarded as the best player in the draft class, and would find a starting spot on pretty much any NFL team, so he was drafted number 1 by the worst team last season the Cleveland Browns. He has no chance of winning anything with the Browns, buts he's happy to go and be a franchise star in Cleveland (at least at the start of his career) - he'll probably get a big move a winning team in a few years if the Browns carry on not competing, and to be fair he is getting a $30m wage and a $20m signing on bonus over 4 years...

But that draft culture is so different, and works really well (mostly) for the NFL in levelling up the competition. But it helps when the weakest team in the league can spend $50m on one player! not really any fair comparison to RL!
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: bowlingboy, Bramley Dog, Bulliac, Bulls Boy 2011, Bullseye, Bullsmad, debaser, domthebull, Duckman, Ferocious Aardvark, FevGrinder, Fr13daY, Giantscorpio, le penguin, Mike Oxlong, Pyrah123, RickyF1 and 162 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,621,1961,60676,1894,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TOMORROW : 10:50
NRL
BRISBANE
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Fri 25th Aug : 09:00
NRL
CANBERRA
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Fri 25th Aug : 10:50
NRL
WESTS
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Fri 25th Aug : 18:30
CH1
LONDON
v
SOUTH WALES  
  Sat 26th Aug : 06:00
NRL
GOLD COAST
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Sat 26th Aug : 08:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Sat 26th Aug : 10:30
NRL
CRONULLA
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
  Sat 26th Aug : 15:00
CC2017
WIGAN
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Sun 27th Aug : 05:00
NRL
NZ WARRIORS
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Sun 27th Aug : 07:00
NRL
PENRITH
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Mon 28th Aug : 15:00
8s
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Mon 28th Aug : 15:00
8s
ROCHDALE
v
OLDHAM  
  Mon 28th Aug : 15:00
8s
TOULOUSE
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Mon 28th Aug : 15:00
8s
BRADFORD
v
BATLEY  
  Thu 31st Aug : 10:50
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Thu 31st Aug : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Fri 1st Sep : 08:30
NRL
MANLY
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Fri 1st Sep : 10:50
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
 > Fri 1st Sep : 20:00
SL
SALFORD
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri 1st Sep : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
CASTLEFORD  
  Fri 1st Sep : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 06:00
NRL
SYDNEY
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 10:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
CANBERRA
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
HEMEL  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 20:00
8s
LONDON
v
WARRINGTON
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM