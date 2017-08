Bulliac wrote: I'd like to see how their structure would cope with Promotion and relegation when they say "every four years you'll play team A etc.."- then we'd see how it's done!

I suppose the beauty of their system is that there is no promotion or relegation just 32 teams run by super rich owners. In a way it's not unlike the way we are going. Most people will admit that you can't run a profitable SL team that wins things without a rich owner.