O.K. If you think the fixture next year could be strange have a look at the way the NFL work out their fixtures:



THE ANATOMY OF THE NFL SCHEDULE



Each NFL team plays 16 games over the 17-week season. The league uses a formula to determine all 256 matchups.

The league’s 32 teams are split into two conferences — the American Football Conference (AFC) and the National Football Conference (NFC). The 16 teams in each conference are split into the East, North, South and West divisions; every division has four teams.



Here’s how each team’s opponents are set:



Every team plays six games against the other three teams in its division, facing off twice per season — once at home and once on the road.



The NFL's scheduling formula ensures that all teams will play every team from every division in the other conference once every four years.

Every team plays one game against each of the four teams from a division within its conference — two games at home and two on the road. Which division a team plays is determined by a rotation system ensuring that the teams in one division will play the teams in every other division in its conference once every three years.

Every team plays one game against each of the four teams from a division in the other conference once per season — two games at home and two on the road. These matchups are also determined by a rotation, which ensures that all teams play every team from every division in the other conference once every four years.

Every team plays its remaining two games against teams from the two remaining divisions in its own conference — one game at home and the other on the road. The matchups are determined by where the teams finished in their divisions in the previous season. For example, a team that finished the previous year in third place in its division will play the third-place teams from the two other divisions in its conference.



simples.