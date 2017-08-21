WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Season Tickets 2018

Mon Aug 21, 2017 12:27 pm
I genuinely don't know where they're getting 3,000 season tickets at the same prices as the division above from. It makes no sense.

Unless of course the conspiracy theories proved correct. Because aiming for 3,000 at the same price whilst in the same division, WOULD make sense.
Mon Aug 21, 2017 12:37 pm
HamsterChops wrote:
Because aiming for 3,000 at the same price whilst in the same division, WOULD make sense.


I actually think it would a stretch in the Championship, given the general discontent and malaise around the Bulls these days
Re: Season Tickets 2018
Mon Aug 21, 2017 1:07 pm
paulwalker71 wrote:
I actually think it would a stretch in the Championship, given the general discontent and malaise around the Bulls these days


Perhaps, but it's much easier sold. "This season we won't start on -12 and we've had plenty of time to get a team together, instead of cobbling together all those who were too crap to get another club with a week's notice, so we must have a better chance in the competition than last year". I suspect they'd word it slightly better, but I'm sure that would be the subtext.

(Or at least they'd try and word it better, until the numb bugger in charge of the website had to type it up)
Re: Season Tickets 2018
Mon Aug 21, 2017 2:56 pm
As I said earlier in the piece, I'm not getting hung up on the number of STs we sell, the overall attendance figure is the important one to me.

If there are positive vibes about the club, which is essentially a squad which looks as though it can hold its own and no bad news before the season starts.....then I think, given fair results, we can gradually build on the ST sales with some decent roll-up figures. As always, there too many things we don't know, too many things we think we know, but don't and probably too many things we don't even know we don't know.
Mon Aug 21, 2017 6:40 pm
1st game of the season at home to say Keighley, could see a reasonable size (for this league) crowd.
An opening win could kindle interest if we have free kids tickets - and that's what we need.
Most of us probably started watching as young kids - and once the bug bites - you're a Bulls fan for life.
I keep wanting to say the only way is up, but I'm not that confident yet
Mon Aug 21, 2017 7:33 pm
Micky the travelling friend wrote:
1st game of the season at home to say Keighley, could see a reasonable size (for this league) crowd.
An opening win could kindle interest if we have free kids tickets - and that's what we need.
Most of us probably started watching as young kids - and once the bug bites - you're a Bulls fan for life.
I keep wanting to say the only way is up, but I'm not that confident yet


On the bright side. Should we play Keighley early doors, in theory we will have a better side, more experience and a proper pre-season compared to the 25-24 loss in this seasons friendly!!
Tue Aug 22, 2017 2:03 pm
O.K. If you think the fixture next year could be strange have a look at the way the NFL work out their fixtures:

THE ANATOMY OF THE NFL SCHEDULE

Each NFL team plays 16 games over the 17-week season. The league uses a formula to determine all 256 matchups.
The league’s 32 teams are split into two conferences — the American Football Conference (AFC) and the National Football Conference (NFC). The 16 teams in each conference are split into the East, North, South and West divisions; every division has four teams.

Here’s how each team’s opponents are set:

Every team plays six games against the other three teams in its division, facing off twice per season — once at home and once on the road.

The NFL's scheduling formula ensures that all teams will play every team from every division in the other conference once every four years.
Every team plays one game against each of the four teams from a division within its conference — two games at home and two on the road. Which division a team plays is determined by a rotation system ensuring that the teams in one division will play the teams in every other division in its conference once every three years.
Every team plays one game against each of the four teams from a division in the other conference once per season — two games at home and two on the road. These matchups are also determined by a rotation, which ensures that all teams play every team from every division in the other conference once every four years.
Every team plays its remaining two games against teams from the two remaining divisions in its own conference — one game at home and the other on the road. The matchups are determined by where the teams finished in their divisions in the previous season. For example, a team that finished the previous year in third place in its division will play the third-place teams from the two other divisions in its conference.

simples.
Tue Aug 22, 2017 2:23 pm
:shock:
Tue Aug 22, 2017 2:31 pm
The advantage of such a conference system over here, if you could accept not playing everyone home and away every year, would be the ability to add expansion teams or remove/punish failing teams without completely ruining the structure for the rest of the competition. You can also weight the fixture list so the weaker/new teams play each other more than the likes of Leeds, cas and wigan, hopefully avoiding too many blow outs.

Problem is its a much more even competition in the NFL across all teams than UK rl, and I'm not sure I'd trust the rfl with the required fixture algorithm.
Tue Aug 22, 2017 2:36 pm
rugbyreddog wrote:

THE ANATOMY OF THE NFL SCHEDULE
The NFL's scheduling formula ensures that all teams will play every team from every division in the other conference once every four years.

.


There's the key factor that we don't have over here - stability. Can anyone seriously imagine that the RFL could let the structure of the leagues to stay the same for even two years, let alone four???
