paulwalker71 wrote: I actually think it would a stretch in the Championship, given the general discontent and malaise around the Bulls these days

Perhaps, but it's much easier sold. "This season we won't start on -12 and we've had plenty of time to get a team together, instead of cobbling together all those who were too crap to get another club with a week's notice, so we must have a better chance in the competition than last year". I suspect they'd word it slightly better, but I'm sure that would be the subtext.(Or at least they'd try and word it better, until the numb bugger in charge of the website had to type it up)