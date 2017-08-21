WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Season Tickets 2018

Mon Aug 21, 2017 8:48 am
TBF, I will buy mine based on what sort of commitment is made in the playing / coaching department,
If it is a "new dawn" then i'm in regardless of price frozen or not.
it's one of those the company needs fans and the income they bring, as long as there isn't a Green and Ferres pulling down of pants.

IMHO they are going to have to show a big improvement in what they are doing in all departments to get people on board anyway.

The idea above of "bring a kid for a quid" with an adult and free Bradford schools season tickets did wonders in 1996 / 97..
Mon Aug 21, 2017 8:57 am
We had a much bigger marketing dept back then and, to be fair, we spent quite a bit of money in young person centred pre-match entertainment as well. It would have to depend on budgets but, yes, getting the kids interested again really ought to be a priority. There are some things which, to be honest, you have to ask, can we afford not to do.
Mon Aug 21, 2017 9:25 am
It makes you sick seeing kids growing up in Bradford supporting Leeds Lol..
Mon Aug 21, 2017 9:34 am
bowlingboy wrote:
It makes you sick seeing kids growing up in Bradford supporting Leeds Lol..

It makes me ill to think of anybody at any age supporting Leeds.
Mon Aug 21, 2017 10:19 am
Players can't be getting similar deals unless we have a lot less of them or someone is gonna pump huge amounts of money into the club, that's just pie in the sky. Even if you guesstimated an average loss of income per month from reduced gates of £30,000 you can see the problem and that's without looking at the reduced ability to get decent amounts of sponsorship money playing in the stiffs leagues.

I'd have tended to start from the proposition that we are in a shiit league playing shiit teams and nobody much will be interested in most of the games, (home to Hemel Hempstead, anyone?)so I'd be looking at halving the prices and trying to keep the numbers up to try to avoid as many as possible simply getting out of the habit. I'd also be absolutely smashing kids for free with adult deals, that type of thing. . That isn't meant to be scientific BTW but I think the important thing is to sway the lukewarms into keepng coming, not to milk the diehards.

But that's just me, and frankly I can't see a way to make the numbers add up in 2018 anyway unless we end up with a Hemel hempstead standard squad so callme Mr. Pessimist, but we've been told (a) we have no money and (b) we are turning away epople with money, so it ain't rocket science.
Mon Aug 21, 2017 10:38 am
I agree it doesn't add up unless we're really done well with the sponsorship or the amount of fulltimers is going to be an absolute minimum.

Otherwise we're looking at a 90% part time squad. We should find out one way or the other over the next 4-5 months. If it's a Hemel standard squad then those of us holding out to see won't be part of the 3000. Not sure where they're coming from.
Mon Aug 21, 2017 10:49 am
I don't mind a ST freeze as long as we get a competitive squad.

However, if this is the start of the rebuild, we need the kids on board. Free season tickets for all Bradford school kids. I don't think we'll lose a huge amount of money by giving them away

Also i don't think kids get quite as hooked up on the fact we're playing Hemel as what we do. If they see us winning and scoring lots of tries every week they'll want to come everyweek.
Mon Aug 21, 2017 11:10 am
Also they'll soon lose interest if we're scraping wins over Hemel so we need a proper squad that's intending to get promoted.

Over to you Chalmers!
