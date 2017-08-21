Players can't be getting similar deals unless we have a lot less of them or someone is gonna pump huge amounts of money into the club, that's just pie in the sky. Even if you guesstimated an average loss of income per month from reduced gates of £30,000 you can see the problem and that's without looking at the reduced ability to get decent amounts of sponsorship money playing in the stiffs leagues.



I'd have tended to start from the proposition that we are in a shiit league playing shiit teams and nobody much will be interested in most of the games, (home to Hemel Hempstead, anyone?)so I'd be looking at halving the prices and trying to keep the numbers up to try to avoid as many as possible simply getting out of the habit. I'd also be absolutely smashing kids for free with adult deals, that type of thing. . That isn't meant to be scientific BTW but I think the important thing is to sway the lukewarms into keepng coming, not to milk the diehards.



But that's just me, and frankly I can't see a way to make the numbers add up in 2018 anyway unless we end up with a Hemel hempstead standard squad so callme Mr. Pessimist, but we've been told (a) we have no money and (b) we are turning away epople with money, so it ain't rocket science.