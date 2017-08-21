WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Season Tickets 2018

Post Mon Aug 21, 2017 8:48 am
TBF, I will buy mine based on what sort of commitment is made in the playing / coaching department,
If it is a "new dawn" then i'm in regardless of price frozen or not.
it's one of those the company needs fans and the income they bring, as long as there isn't a Green and Ferres pulling down of pants.

IMHO they are going to have to show a big improvement in what they are doing in all departments to get people on board anyway.

The idea above of "bring a kid for a quid" with an adult and free Bradford schools season tickets did wonders in 1996 / 97..
