paulwalker71 wrote: The truth is that we simply don't know yet what the make up of League 1 will be next year, and hence the fixtures. All sorts of rumours about clubs maybe dropping out and/or merging. Is the League 1 Cup axed or was that just a recommendation? Who knows...



I wouldn't be surprised if they see the League 1 Cup as a way to get the Bulls into the Summer Bash (which will be hopeless without us and HKR) . Remember - the final is played at the Bash! So don't be surprised to suddenly see that 'saved'..



Until we know how the fixtures will be made up I don't see how can actually start selling Season Tickets. Hopefully it will be announced before they put on sale, but this being the RFL I wouldn't bank on it!

Very true! Which is why I am happy for the club to say they have froze them as they are not sure of the structure yet. Better than releasing prices now, people buy, then find out the structure has or hasn't changed. Resulting in a change of price.I hope the RFL sees sense and scraps the League 1 cup in favor of a proper league season, what good is it just playing teams once? And I am a huge fan of RL and want every side to prosper so it would be nice for the lower clubs to get some of our away support too.The only way I would like to see us play three teams is if we play Keighley! Love a local derby!