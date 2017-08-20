Ok
So going by the fans forum, the club have said they're freezing the price of season tickets for next year.
However, I don't think this is really much in the way of value for money.
Now, correct me if I'm wrong, but the way league one is setup is that it's 16 teams which splits into two sets of 8 (Super 8s & Shield) after 15 games and everyone plays each other once. So that's a total of 22 games. So we're looking at maybe 11 home games across the season which means we're talking £13.55 per game for the standard ground entry price of £150. But if you want to sit down you're talking £18 per game
Given my (and probably a lot of other fans apathy at the moment) I can't say that I'm going to be first in line to buy a season ticket when they're released. In fact, I might not even buy one and will just pay on the gate if I chose to go.
So going by the fans forum, the club have said they're freezing the price of season tickets for next year.
However, I don't think this is really much in the way of value for money.
Now, correct me if I'm wrong, but the way league one is setup is that it's 16 teams which splits into two sets of 8 (Super 8s & Shield) after 15 games and everyone plays each other once. So that's a total of 22 games. So we're looking at maybe 11 home games across the season which means we're talking £13.55 per game for the standard ground entry price of £150. But if you want to sit down you're talking £18 per game
Given my (and probably a lot of other fans apathy at the moment) I can't say that I'm going to be first in line to buy a season ticket when they're released. In fact, I might not even buy one and will just pay on the gate if I chose to go.