Ok



So going by the fans forum, the club have said they're freezing the price of season tickets for next year.



However, I don't think this is really much in the way of value for money.



Now, correct me if I'm wrong, but the way league one is setup is that it's 16 teams which splits into two sets of 8 (Super 8s & Shield) after 15 games and everyone plays each other once. So that's a total of 22 games. So we're looking at maybe 11 home games across the season which means we're talking £13.55 per game for the standard ground entry price of £150. But if you want to sit down you're talking £18 per game



Given my (and probably a lot of other fans apathy at the moment) I can't say that I'm going to be first in line to buy a season ticket when they're released. In fact, I might not even buy one and will just pay on the gate if I chose to go.

To be fair they are freezing the prices because they are not sure how League 1 will be structured next season. With the League 1 Cup being scrapped the RFL are looking into extending the league season. If the current structure does stay with 15 games then the Bulls will probably reduce the prices of the season tickets.



But even if they do extend the league season and we have 15 home games and 15 away. Then it may work out cheaper than this season? However if it doesn't I can't see people paying the same amount next season to watch Hemel, Oxford and Coventry (no offense to these clubs).

'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'



debaser

Yeah, let's do it properly and end up playing some teams more than others. We will miss that structure. In fact can we please play the hardest team away at least one extra time? Thanks.

debaser wrote: Yeah, let's do it properly and end up playing some teams more than others. We will miss that structure. In fact can we please play the hardest team away at least one extra time? Thanks.



Not sure what your getting at here but I may just be having a daft moment! I meant that there are 16 teams in League 1 (including us) which would give us 15 home and 15 away games. Rather than just play each team once which is what the current structure is.



'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'



Bully_Boxer

Well I'm not sure what price point I would call value for money right now. My decision will be regarding walk up prices anyway, I won't be signing up for a full season regardless. I've enjoyed the freedom of not feeling like I have to go to Odsal just out of habit.

The truth is that we simply don't know yet what the make up of League 1 will be next year, and hence the fixtures. All sorts of rumours about clubs maybe dropping out and/or merging. Is the League 1 Cup axed or was that just a recommendation? Who knows...



I wouldn't be surprised if they see the League 1 Cup as a way to get the Bulls into the Summer Bash (which will be hopeless without us and HKR) . Remember - the final is played at the Bash! So don't be surprised to suddenly see that 'saved'..



paulwalker71

Very true! Which is why I am happy for the club to say they have froze them as they are not sure of the structure yet. Better than releasing prices now, people buy, then find out the structure has or hasn't changed. Resulting in a change of price.



I hope the RFL sees sense and scraps the League 1 cup in favor of a proper league season, what good is it just playing teams once? And I am a huge fan of RL and want every side to prosper so it would be nice for the lower clubs to get some of our away support too.



Bulls Boy 2011

'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'



