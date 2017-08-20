WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - U19s through to yet another final

Post Sun Aug 20, 2017 3:23 pm
Easy 42-6 win over Catalans sets up a final against Cas. Details tbc.
Re: U19s through to yet another final
Post Sun Aug 20, 2017 3:45 pm
Would be great if they could play it at Robin Park before we play Cas on that Sunday.
Re: U19s through to yet another final
Post Sun Aug 20, 2017 6:28 pm
It got a bit tasty in the second half. I thought that Ganson was the pick of the bunch and he certainly looks to have a future in the No 9 shirt.
Re: U19s through to yet another final
Post Sun Aug 20, 2017 8:20 pm
Singing Warrior wrote:
It got a bit tasty in the second half. I thought that Ganson was the pick of the bunch and he certainly looks to have a future in the No 9 shirt.

At one point in the second half there was the danger of some rugby breaking out. It was interesting to see the big guns being wheeled out for this. For most of the season we went with a far younger side who looked very good indeed.
Re: U19s through to yet another final
Post Tue Aug 22, 2017 11:29 am
Levrier wrote:
At one point in the second half there was the danger of some rugby breaking out. It was interesting to see the big guns being wheeled out for this. For most of the season we went with a far younger side who looked very good indeed.

It got a bit "lively" in the second half didn't it? :D
We scored some cracking tries with the pick being the long range effort by our second row (Paisley?).

Really looking forward to the final with Cas which hopefully will be at Robin Park. Some of the post match interviews on Wigan TV suggests that our lads will be really up for this one.
Re: U19s through to yet another final
Post Tue Aug 22, 2017 7:40 pm
There are some strong lads in that team who have got first team experience. Good to see so many signing senior forms but it looks like the lads one year down have even more talent.

