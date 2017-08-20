Levrier wrote: At one point in the second half there was the danger of some rugby breaking out. It was interesting to see the big guns being wheeled out for this. For most of the season we went with a far younger side who looked very good indeed.

It got a bit "lively" in the second half didn't it?We scored some cracking tries with the pick being the long range effort by our second row (Paisley?).Really looking forward to the final with Cas which hopefully will be at Robin Park. Some of the post match interviews on Wigan TV suggests that our lads will be really up for this one.