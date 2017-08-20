WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - U19s through to yet another final

Board index Super League - Super 8s Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk U19s through to yet another final

Post a reply
U19s through to yet another final
Post Sun Aug 20, 2017 3:23 pm
Geoff User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 5284
Easy 42-6 win over Catalans sets up a final against Cas. Details tbc.
Re: U19s through to yet another final
Post Sun Aug 20, 2017 3:45 pm
Wigg'n Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 11, 2011 10:08 am
Posts: 5567
Would be great if they could play it at Robin Park before we play Cas on that Sunday.
Re: U19s through to yet another final
Post Sun Aug 20, 2017 6:28 pm
Singing Warrior User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Oct 09, 2013 7:28 pm
Posts: 268
Location: Under the thumb
It got a bit tasty in the second half. I thought that Ganson was the pick of the bunch and he certainly looks to have a future in the No 9 shirt.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bad Leg Strikes, Geoff, hatty, moto748, muttywhitedog, Pieman, Singing Warrior, Th'Observer, wigginswarrior and 159 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,620,1511,72076,1844,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
TODAY : 05:00
NRL
CANBERRA
22
- 26PENRITH
TV
  
 FT 
TODAY : 07:00
NRL
CANTERBURY
30
- 16MANLY
TV
  
 FT 
TODAY : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
18
- 38CELTIC  
 FT 
TODAY : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
22
- 22SOUTH WALES  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
36
- 4KEIGHLEY  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
22
- 21DONCASTER  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
8s
BATLEY
22
- 22OLDHAM  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
8s
SWINTON
16
- 30BRADFORD  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
8s
SHEFFIELD
28
- 35DEWSBURY  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
CH1
COVENTY
14
- 50LONDON  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
8s
HULL KR
35
- 30LONDON  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
26
- 19YORK  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
8s
WIDNES
58
- 10FEATHERSTONE  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM