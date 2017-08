Bulls Boy 2011 wrote: I will also say he's not mine either. As much as I appreciate him sticking with us he's just poor, however like you say over the past couple of weeks he's gained a little respect due to his defensive efforts.

My impression of Vila has always been that he's never lacking in effort. He puts it about, he tries his hardest from minute 1 to minute 80. Where the lad is lacking unfortunately is ability. It's a shame you can't transfer some of the natural gifts of some of the less enthusiastic members of our team over the last few years into Vila's body.