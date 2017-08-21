WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - vs. Swinton Lions (Away)

Re: vs. Swinton Lions (Away)
Post Mon Aug 21, 2017 11:37 am
Smack him Jimmy wrote:
We could hear Hobbo very clearly.
In fact we had to rely on Hobbo telling us the score most of the time.

So go on then - if all the above things are equal - how come we could hear Hobbo clearly?

I could give you a clue - but why the feck should I.



You could hear Hobbo when the crowd were quiet, but couldn't hear Pete when they were shouting all around him. Yes, that is a mystery as to how that may happen. It's funny, you could hear Pete when it was quiet too. Almost like the amount of noise around him was related somehow.

Bulliac is spot on. How you've failed to grasp it, I am genuinely baffled how anyone could be THAT dense.
The views in this post are mine and mine alone.
Re: vs. Swinton Lions (Away)
Post Mon Aug 21, 2017 1:47 pm
Bulliac wrote:
Vila isn't exactly my favourite player and he's struggled to offer much in attack at times but I've developed a fair bit of respect for the guy due to his defence. For a little guy he's got a lot of bump.


I will also say he's not mine either. As much as I appreciate him sticking with us he's just poor, however like you say over the past couple of weeks he's gained a little respect due to his defensive efforts.
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'

Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth :)
Re: vs. Swinton Lions (Away)
Post Mon Aug 21, 2017 1:56 pm
Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:
I will also say he's not mine either. As much as I appreciate him sticking with us he's just poor, however like you say over the past couple of weeks he's gained a little respect due to his defensive efforts.


My impression of Vila has always been that he's never lacking in effort. He puts it about, he tries his hardest from minute 1 to minute 80. Where the lad is lacking unfortunately is ability. It's a shame you can't transfer some of the natural gifts of some of the less enthusiastic members of our team over the last few years into Vila's body.
Re: vs. Swinton Lions (Away)
Post Mon Aug 21, 2017 2:15 pm
HamsterChops wrote:
My impression of Vila has always been that he's never lacking in effort. He puts it about, he tries his hardest from minute 1 to minute 80. Where the lad is lacking unfortunately is ability. It's a shame you can't transfer some of the natural gifts of some of the less enthusiastic members of our team over the last few years into Vila's body.


If we could do that I am sure we would have seen an amazing combination of Ainscough and Karl Pryce a few years back :wink:
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'

Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth :)
Re: vs. Swinton Lions (Away)
Post Mon Aug 21, 2017 4:28 pm
DILLIGAF wrote:
You could hear Hobbo when the crowd were quiet, but couldn't hear Pete when they were shouting all around him. Yes, that is a mystery as to how that may happen. It's funny, you could hear Pete when it was quiet too. Almost like the amount of noise around him was related somehow.

Bulliac is spot on. How you've failed to grasp it, I am genuinely baffled how anyone could be THAT dense.


Who you calling dense gobshoite? You are well hard behind that keypad arent you small dick.

Thats right - The crowd waited till Pete was speaking then they started shouting louder! - you kn0bhead
Last edited by Smack him Jimmy on Mon Aug 21, 2017 4:30 pm, edited 1 time in total.
Re: vs. Swinton Lions (Away)
Post Mon Aug 21, 2017 4:29 pm
bullpower2014 wrote:
when the BCB feed dropped at the start of the second half, I downloaded Mixlr and listened to Mick Gledhills commentary - a lot clearer and more descriptive than BCB - Hobbo just whines and whinges every week, the man doesn't have a positive bone in his body.


good shout
