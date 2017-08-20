Smack him Jimmy wrote: I'm trying to work out which is worse, us struggling to beat Swinton, or Pete struggling to talk louder than the fans.



Go on then, I'm interested.How exactly could he have done ANYTHING about that?I was listening today and he was shouting to the microphone and still couldn't be heard above the fans. Bearing in mind that he had his voice at full volume, the equipment is owned and provided by BCB (out of his control), and the position he has to commentate from is decided by the club (out of his control), what could hae possibly have done about the noise around him?