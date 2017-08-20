WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - vs. Swinton Lions (Away)

Re: vs. Swinton Lions (Away)
Post Sun Aug 20, 2017 3:38 pm
zapperbull
Ref doing his own thing again
The Road to success is always under construction......... especially with this Club
Re: vs. Swinton Lions (Away)
Post Sun Aug 20, 2017 3:40 pm
Bulls Boy 2011
Penalty for the Bulls. Go for the kick. Aston misses. Still 22-16.
Re: vs. Swinton Lions (Away)
Post Sun Aug 20, 2017 3:46 pm
Bulls Boy 2011
Try. James Bentley receives the pass from Moore at dummy half to dive over the line for his second try! Aston converts.

St Helens are going to have a very good player :(

Bulls 28
Lions 16
Re: vs. Swinton Lions (Away)
Post Sun Aug 20, 2017 4:08 pm
Bulls Boy 2011
An Aston penalty sees the Bulls win 30-16. The first back to back victories since late March.
Re: vs. Swinton Lions (Away)
Post Sun Aug 20, 2017 10:20 pm
DILLIGAF
Smack him Jimmy wrote:
I'm trying to work out which is worse, us struggling to beat Swinton, or Pete struggling to talk louder than the fans.


Go on then, I'm interested.

How exactly could he have done ANYTHING about that?

I was listening today and he was shouting to the microphone and still couldn't be heard above the fans. Bearing in mind that he had his voice at full volume, the equipment is owned and provided by BCB (out of his control), and the position he has to commentate from is decided by the club (out of his control), what could hae possibly have done about the noise around him?
Re: vs. Swinton Lions (Away)
Post Sun Aug 20, 2017 11:16 pm
rugbyreddog
DILLIGAF wrote:
Go on then, I'm interested.

How exactly could he have done ANYTHING about that?

I was listening today and he was shouting to the microphone and still couldn't be heard above the fans. Bearing in mind that he had his voice at full volume, the equipment is owned and provided by BCB (out of his control), and the position he has to commentate from is decided by the club (out of his control), what could hae possibly have done about the noise around him?

He could have asked the crowd to be quiet because we are the RFL's favourites and he was broadcasting to the faithful.
Re: vs. Swinton Lions (Away)
Post Mon Aug 21, 2017 5:41 am
Smack him Jimmy
DILLIGAF wrote:
Go on then, I'm interested.

How exactly could he have done ANYTHING about that?

I was listening today and he was shouting to the microphone and still couldn't be heard above the fans. Bearing in mind that he had his voice at full volume, the equipment is owned and provided by BCB (out of his control), and the position he has to commentate from is decided by the club (out of his control), what could hae possibly have done about the noise around him?


We could hear Hobbo very clearly.
In fact we had to rely on Hobbo telling us the score most of the time.

So go on then - if all the above things are equal - how come we could hear Hobbo clearly?

I could give you a clue - but why the feck should I.
