WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - vs. Swinton Lions (Away)

Board index Kingstone Press Championship - Shield Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net vs. Swinton Lions (Away)

Post a reply
vs. Swinton Lions (Away)
Post Sun Aug 20, 2017 1:26 pm
Bulls Boy 2011 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 3019
Location: Shipley, Bradford
Team for the Bulls:

1. Lee Smith
19. Johnny Campbell
26. Vila Halafihi
3. James Mendeika
5. Iliess Macani
14. Oscar Thomas
41. Cory Aston
8. Liam Kirk
34. Scott Moore
11. Colton Roche
20. James Bentley
37. Cameron Smith
10. Damian Sironen

17. Ross Peltier
21. Brandan Wilkinson
29. Sam Hallas
31. Mikolaj Oledzki

Half decent side. Hopefully come away with a win. Not that anyone's interested now. But I am very disappointed to see that Rickett isn't getting more game time to prepare for next season. Glad that Wilkinson is though.

Tonga out again. I know it's harsh but he's got an injury record and I for one would not risk spending money on him for next season.
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'

Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth :)
Re: vs. Swinton Lions (Away)
Post Sun Aug 20, 2017 1:54 pm
HamsterChops User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 2716
Location: No longer Bradford
One hopes Rickett is injured rather than dropped. Otherwise why would you persist with bloody Macani on the wing instead of giving the young lad a chance to prove himself? Macani has had every chance, and has completely blown almost every one.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: AndyMc88, Bar par, Bent&Bongser, Birky bull, bowlingboy, Bull Mania, Bulls Boy 2011, Duckman, Ferocious Aardvark, Godiswithers, Highlander, le penguin, MDF3, Northern Lad, paulwalker71, Smack him Jimmy, Surely not, tikkabull and 139 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,619,9931,28976,1814,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
TODAY : 05:00
NRL
CANBERRA
22
- 26PENRITH
TV
  
 FT 
TODAY : 07:00
NRL
CANTERBURY
30
- 16MANLY
TV
  
 NOW 
TODAY : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
6
- 16CELTIC  
Latest
 NOW 
TODAY : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
18
- 16SOUTH WALES  
UPDATE!
Latest
  TODAY : 15:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
KEIGHLEY  
  TODAY : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
DONCASTER  
  TODAY : 15:00
8s
BATLEY
v
OLDHAM  
  TODAY : 15:00
8s
SWINTON
v
BRADFORD  
  TODAY : 15:00
8s
SHEFFIELD
v
DEWSBURY  
  TODAY : 15:00
CH1
COVENTY
v
LONDON  
  TODAY : 15:00
8s
HULL KR
v
LONDON  
  TODAY : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
YORK  
  TODAY : 15:00
8s
WIDNES
v
FEATHERSTONE  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM