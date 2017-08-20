Team for the Bulls:
1. Lee Smith
19. Johnny Campbell
26. Vila Halafihi
3. James Mendeika
5. Iliess Macani
14. Oscar Thomas
41. Cory Aston
8. Liam Kirk
34. Scott Moore
11. Colton Roche
20. James Bentley
37. Cameron Smith
10. Damian Sironen
17. Ross Peltier
21. Brandan Wilkinson
29. Sam Hallas
31. Mikolaj Oledzki
Half decent side. Hopefully come away with a win. Not that anyone's interested now. But I am very disappointed to see that Rickett isn't getting more game time to prepare for next season. Glad that Wilkinson is though.
Tonga out again. I know it's harsh but he's got an injury record and I for one would not risk spending money on him for next season.
