Team for the Bulls:



1. Lee Smith

19. Johnny Campbell

26. Vila Halafihi

3. James Mendeika

5. Iliess Macani

14. Oscar Thomas

41. Cory Aston

8. Liam Kirk

34. Scott Moore

11. Colton Roche

20. James Bentley

37. Cameron Smith

10. Damian Sironen



17. Ross Peltier

21. Brandan Wilkinson

29. Sam Hallas

31. Mikolaj Oledzki



Half decent side. Hopefully come away with a win. Not that anyone's interested now. But I am very disappointed to see that Rickett isn't getting more game time to prepare for next season. Glad that Wilkinson is though.



Tonga out again. I know it's harsh but he's got an injury record and I for one would not risk spending money on him for next season.