Catalan are looking like certainties for the MPG and Leigh look like staying in the top flight, which, in their first season back in the big time, is mission accomplished for Leigh.



The bigger issue here is what ramifications there would be IF Catalan are relegated and whether this has any effect on the Sky deal and of course the sponsorship from French TV, not to mention a great trip over to France once a year.



Although it's easy to understand the Leigh fans being happy about SL survival, for the game as a whole, losing Catalan from the top flight wouldn't be good for the professional game.