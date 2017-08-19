WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - League Restructure

League Restructure
Post Sat Aug 19, 2017 5:50 pm
It's bound to happen if as it looks at the moment that Catalans drop through the trap door !!
Re: League Restructure
Post Sun Aug 20, 2017 10:51 am
yeh been a few rumours about scrapping the super 8's concept but nothing confirmed as yet, more meeting to be had!

shame if so as its quite an exciting concept
Re: League Restructure
Post Wed Aug 30, 2017 4:49 pm
no change for 2018 :thumb:
