London Skolars and pouring partners Caveman Brewery are delighted to announce the real ale line-up for this year’s Friday Night Lights Beer Festival. Our biggest line-up to date features local brews from Caveman as well as appropriately sourced ales from Challenge Cup Final towns Hull and Wigan.
London Skolars and pouring partners Caveman Brewery are delighted to announce the real ale line-up for this year’s Friday Night Lights Beer Festival. Our biggest line-up to date features local brews from Caveman as well as appropriately sourced ales from Challenge Cup Final towns Hull and Wigan.
The Line-up
Hull Beers
Great Newsome Brewery
CORN DOLLY: Brewed with copious amounts of wheat malt, this clear, golden session beer has hints of Orange and a smooth biscuity finish (3.9% ABV)
FROTHINGHAM BEST: Dark amber robust best bitter. Aroma of raisin fruit and hazelnuts. Modestly bittered with resin hop and peach fruit tones to a sweet finish (4.3% ABV)
Wigan Beers
Prospect Brewery
SILVER TALLY: A clean, pale golden yellow beer with citrus aromas, a dry bitter sweet balance and full hop flavour. (3.7% ABV)
WHATEVER: A pale, straw coloured ale blended with four different hop varieties to give an intensely hopped clean flavour and a grapefruit aroma.
London & South East Beers
Caveman Brewery
NEOLITHIC: A hoppy pale ale with a straightforward malt character that really lets the citrus, grapefruit and pine flavours of our heavy hop cmbo shine through. A refreshing session beer for a summer’s day. (4.1& ABV)
PALEOLITHIC: A light session beer with a high dose of aromatic hops, well balanced and very drinkable, this is a local favourite. Sweet malts balance out the grapefruit and citrus from the US cascade hops to produce an easy drinking session ale. It’s then dry-hopped to add a bit of punch and aroma.
NEANDRATHAL: The Neanderthal remembers when best bitter was the best. This beer is Caveman’s recollection of that, full of roast and caramel malt flavours and traditional Kent hops. (4.4% ABV)
Far and Wide Beers
Titanic Brewery (West Mids)
PLUM PORTER: Dark, strong and well rounded: the richness of such a rotund beer is brought to an even keel by the late addition of Goldings hops and natural plum flavouring. (4.9% ABV)
Thornbridge Brewery (Peak District)
LOOK NORTH: Manchester Style beer that pours a light golden colour. Bracingly bitter and dry. Made North has light malt aromas and flavours of earthy, floral and very moreish English Hops (3.8% ABV)
This is by far our most expansive festival to date, come along to responsibly enjoy these beers, the perfect accompaniment to great rugby league.
As well as the beer festival, bbq/street food & live music available.
Early bird tickets at £12 (normal £15) & combo CCF ticket included at £25. Buy here now https://www.eventbrite.com/e/friday-nig ... 4390930198
