the flying biscuit wrote:

but I'm done with this clown .....out coached by a million miles at the weekend .We just had enough Quality and fitness to put gloss on turd in the second half... - FB is it that the players have decided how they will play? I am like you, a tad frustrated with Smith and Agar, but the players do have a responsibility to put the effort in on behalf of the club (fans coaches etc) and by a long way they didn't on Saturday.



Simon Grix is a year younger than Kevin Brown hes' clearly not as fit as he could be but he's still a better attacking player than Brown........ Smiths recruitment is comical....