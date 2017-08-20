Albino Wolf 2 wrote: Can somebody please explain this "love in" with Ricard Marshall and Halifax?

I was working so didn't see the game on Saturday. Apparently we were woeful and yet we still managed to beat them 22-8. The week before they were mullered at home by Widnes, the worst team in SL that can't win away from home to save their lives. The week prior to that they managed to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory at their fellow championship team Hull KR!

Am I missing something?

its quite simple one team played an exciting brand of rugby, well structured at times and off the cuff when needed. The ball went from one flank to another in entertaining and productive manner. they made very few errors in the first half but were a little weak in their kicking gamethe other team posed little threat with ball in hand were reduced to the same turgid five drives and a kick that has ensured their worst season in a very long time. Neither starting prop made any impression on the opposition pack and both gave away trade mark penalties. the Wingers were again made to look defensively ordinary though one did make a very good finish at the end of the aforementioned five drives and a kick.it was 4-4 at half time 4 four points each................FOURyou guess which paragraph describes which team... and regardless of the result you pick which type of rugby you'd rather watch week in week out.but I'm done with this clown .....out coached by a million miles at the weekend .We just had enough Quality and fitness to put gloss on turd in the second half...Simon Grix is a year younger than Kevin Brown hes' clearly not as fit as he could be but he's still a better attacking player than Brown........ Smiths recruitment is comical....