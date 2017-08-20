WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Richard Marshall

Re: Richard Marshall
Post Sun Aug 20, 2017 10:24 am
silver2
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Jul 18, 2006 8:06 pm
Posts: 802
Location: Warrington
Just remind me, why did Marshall leave? Was it voluntary or was he pushed?
Re: Richard Marshall
Post Sun Aug 20, 2017 11:51 am
Winslade's Offload
100% League Network

Joined: Thu Apr 19, 2012 12:40 pm
Posts: 3605
Location: Skipping the light fandango.
Lee Briers
Re: Richard Marshall
Post Sun Aug 20, 2017 5:01 pm
Smith's Brolly
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 349
Winslade's Offload wrote:
Lee Briers

Well. As Eddie izzard might say.
"Yeah. But does Marshall have a flag?"
Sponsoring Fitzpatrick's Coffee run since 2017...I used to post a lot, then I didn't
Re: Richard Marshall
Post Sun Aug 20, 2017 8:02 pm
silver2
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Jul 18, 2006 8:06 pm
Posts: 802
Location: Warrington
I'm ok with the Telegraph crossword but those replies are too cryptic for me.
Re: Richard Marshall
Post Mon Aug 21, 2017 7:50 am
Winslade's Offload
100% League Network

Joined: Thu Apr 19, 2012 12:40 pm
Posts: 3605
Location: Skipping the light fandango.
Marshall was head of our Academy, but when Briers finished his career at the end of 2013 and was taken on as a coach by the club it inevitably lead to the departure of Marshall. I would be surprised if he was pushed out, more likely all parties agreed it was time to move on and the Fax job was a very good opportunity. Just guessing though.
Re: Richard Marshall
Post Mon Aug 21, 2017 3:28 pm
Albino Wolf 2
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri May 18, 2007 10:27 am
Posts: 714
Can somebody please explain this "love in" with Ricard Marshall and Halifax?
I was working so didn't see the game on Saturday. Apparently we were woeful and yet we still managed to beat them 22-8. The week before they were mullered at home by Widnes, the worst team in SL that can't win away from home to save their lives. The week prior to that they managed to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory at their fellow championship team Hull KR!
Am I missing something?
Re: Richard Marshall
Post Mon Aug 21, 2017 3:44 pm
Wires71
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8871
Albino Wolf 2 wrote:
Can somebody please explain this "love in" with Ricard Marshall and Halifax?
I was working so didn't see the game on Saturday. Apparently we were woeful and yet we still managed to beat them 22-8. The week before they were mullered at home by Widnes, the worst team in SL that can't win away from home to save their lives. The week prior to that they managed to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory at their fellow championship team Hull KR!
Am I missing something?


They looked enthusiastic, structured and played as a team. For 60 minutes they competed and looked likely winners. Not bad for a club with limited money and players that have other jobs and train in the evenings.
Re: Richard Marshall
Post Mon Aug 21, 2017 6:31 pm
Albino Wolf 2
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri May 18, 2007 10:27 am
Posts: 714
So they should be they're currently the 15th highest ranked side in England! They're semi professional not a bunch of amateurs. I'm as disappointed as anyone about Warrington of late but if you bottle it against Hull KR and get thumped at home by Widnes 60 mins of structure and enthusiasm against a poor Warrington performance shouldn't warrant us being interested in their coaching set up!....should it?
Re: Richard Marshall
Post Mon Aug 21, 2017 10:11 pm
Wires71
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8871
Albino Wolf 2 wrote:
So they should be they're currently the 15th highest ranked side in England! They're semi professional not a bunch of amateurs. I'm as disappointed as anyone about Warrington of late but if you bottle it against Hull KR and get thumped at home by Widnes 60 mins of structure and enthusiasm against a poor Warrington performance shouldn't warrant us being interested in their coaching set up!....should it?



In an ideal world - no. I think most of us are getting so desperate hoping for change.
Re: Richard Marshall
Post Mon Aug 21, 2017 10:46 pm
the flying biscuit
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 08, 2005 12:37 pm
Posts: 5369
Location: Not saving souls, or breaking promises
Albino Wolf 2 wrote:
Can somebody please explain this "love in" with Ricard Marshall and Halifax?
I was working so didn't see the game on Saturday. Apparently we were woeful and yet we still managed to beat them 22-8. The week before they were mullered at home by Widnes, the worst team in SL that can't win away from home to save their lives. The week prior to that they managed to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory at their fellow championship team Hull KR!
Am I missing something?


its quite simple one team played an exciting brand of rugby, well structured at times and off the cuff when needed. The ball went from one flank to another in entertaining and productive manner. they made very few errors in the first half but were a little weak in their kicking game

the other team posed little threat with ball in hand were reduced to the same turgid five drives and a kick that has ensured their worst season in a very long time. Neither starting prop made any impression on the opposition pack and both gave away trade mark penalties. the Wingers were again made to look defensively ordinary though one did make a very good finish at the end of the aforementioned five drives and a kick.


it was 4-4 at half time 4 four points each................FOUR
you guess which paragraph describes which team... and regardless of the result you pick which type of rugby you'd rather watch week in week out.

but I'm done with this clown .....out coached by a million miles at the weekend .We just had enough Quality and fitness to put gloss on turd in the second half...

Simon Grix is a year younger than Kevin Brown hes' clearly not as fit as he could be but he's still a better attacking player than Brown........ Smiths recruitment is comical....
Image
2009..........2010...........2011............2012..........2016..........2017
