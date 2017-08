Can somebody please explain this "love in" with Ricard Marshall and Halifax?

I was working so didn't see the game on Saturday. Apparently we were woeful and yet we still managed to beat them 22-8. The week before they were mullered at home by Widnes, the worst team in SL that can't win away from home to save their lives. The week prior to that they managed to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory at their fellow championship team Hull KR!

Am I missing something?