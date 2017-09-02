Watched a hell of a lot of junior and senior rugby over the years so this post interested me. Wigan are very strong at scholarship and every other team level, 1st team are current GF winners and now they have taken over from Saints u19s as the current GF winners two days ago beating Cas. They are well run from top to bottom especially in junior coaching, recruitment and facilities and are a strong draw to any juniors in the NW region and obviously beyond with the Siddall lads signing for them after their scholarship for the last 2 years.



Regarding our lads for Saints mentioned above I think we have some real gems!



Welsby is a better fullback than halfback IMO but can also do a good job at halfback which will help him in his fullback role joining the line, bringing others into play and his kicking game plus is good in open broken play. One for the future 1st team IMO and made his England debut in the 2nd game against France scoring 2 trys on the wing. Saints and Wigan offered him a scholarship, maybe others to? Came 3rd in last seasons NWC player of the year awards. Thankfully he has signed a 3 year contract with our club.



Simm is a back rower for Thatto, Saints and England (SQUAD number is 7 at Thatto but doesn't play that role, he plays loose forward). Again another for the future 1st team IMO whether it is in the back-row or centre where Saints have been dabbling with him recently. Physically strong in defence, doesnt miss many and probably the fastest back-row in the country and yes has an eye for the try line. Only forward in the England squad to play every minute of both games against France and scored the first try in the first game against France to set them on their way. Saints, Wigan and Warrington wanted him on their scholarship. Came 2nd in last seasons NWC player of the year awards. Again thankfully he has signed for our club on a 3 year contract.



Dodd is a good accomplished halfback at club and Saints with a good head on his shoulders, decent kicking game and running game. Not seen as much of this lad but very good when I have, again I think he is future 1st team material and I hope we keep him at Saints when the contract offers come in next season as I think more than Saints will be offering one.



So.....lots for these 3 to work on but with these 3 lads in our future ranks and hopefully more local lads alongside them I think the future looks bright.



Lets support these lads who obviously have access to these forums too and not say "over rated - golden boy - unreal" (Saints AND England coaches must see a lot in him!) they are hopefully, fingers crossed the future of our great club. Keep up the good work lads, I for one cant wait to get my season ticket in the future to watch you.