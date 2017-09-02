WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Scholars hammered by wigan

Board index Super League - Super 8s St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Scholars hammered by wigan

Post a reply
Re: Scholars hammered by wigan
Post Sat Sep 02, 2017 4:17 pm
Lippy User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Aug 12, 2007 7:49 pm
Posts: 1316
Location: anywhere with my hand around the bush
Big win for Wales today, I believe the result didnt go down to well!
Re: Scholars hammered by wigan
Post Sat Sep 02, 2017 7:21 pm
LFC Saint Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sun Feb 09, 2014 12:08 am
Posts: 785
The selection for this match was once again a joke. Gettin beat by Wales at that level when having the pick of any talent is an absolute disgrace.
Re: Scholars hammered by wigan
Post Sat Sep 02, 2017 8:21 pm
St pete User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 07, 2009 11:30 pm
Posts: 16926
I see the golden boy of saints scholars got player of the year in Josh Sim.

I just don't see the fuss in this lad at all. Yes he's decent player and nice lad but how he got player if the year and got in England elite is unreal to me.
Mugwump mocking mental illness for a second time -

"You are mentally ill and I can't indulge your madness any more"

Utter disgusting abusive remark from a keyboard warrior
Re: Scholars hammered by wigan
Post Sat Sep 02, 2017 8:31 pm
Northern light Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Jan 25, 2015 7:59 pm
Posts: 31
The whole scholarship/academy set up is a joke to be honest. Lots of overrated players especially at saints and the coaching leaves a lot to be desired. As for England set up it amazes me that some of the people involved are there.
Re: Scholars hammered by wigan
Post Sat Sep 02, 2017 8:36 pm
LFC Saint Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sun Feb 09, 2014 12:08 am
Posts: 785
St pete wrote:
I see the golden boy of saints scholars got player of the year in Josh Sim.

I just don't see the fuss in this lad at all. Yes he's decent player and nice lad but how he got player if the year and got in England elite is unreal to me.


To be fair his looked quality everytime ive seen him play.
Re: Scholars hammered by wigan
Post Sun Sep 03, 2017 7:16 am
St pete User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 07, 2009 11:30 pm
Posts: 16926
LFC Saint wrote:
To be fair his looked quality everytime ive seen him play.


I'm not saying he's not good but he's well overated. He knows where the try line is to be fair.

I think welsby is far better and played better than sim and I also think the hooker Brandon o'neil will go on to be better than sim
Mugwump mocking mental illness for a second time -

"You are mentally ill and I can't indulge your madness any more"

Utter disgusting abusive remark from a keyboard warrior
Re: Scholars hammered by wigan
Post Sun Sep 03, 2017 10:01 am
LFC Saint Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sun Feb 09, 2014 12:08 am
Posts: 785
St pete wrote:
I'm not saying he's not good but he's well overated. He knows where the try line is to be fair.

I think welsby is far better and played better than sim and I also think the hooker Brandon o'neil will go on to be better than sim


I've been dissapointed in both O NEIL and Welsby. O neils distribution very slow and his not the biggest or fastest. Welsbys done nothing of any note each time I've seen him and his one I've looked out for considering the raps he gets.

Funny how opinions defer.
Re: Scholars hammered by wigan
Post Sun Sep 03, 2017 2:02 pm
St pete User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 07, 2009 11:30 pm
Posts: 16926
LFC Saint wrote:
I've been dissapointed in both O NEIL and Welsby. O neils distribution very slow and his not the biggest or fastest. Welsbys done nothing of any note each time I've seen him and his one I've looked out for considering the raps he gets.

Funny how opinions defer.


I know Wigan tried to sign welsby so he's doing something right. No bids for sim.

Is sim even a backrow? He plays 7 for thatto
Mugwump mocking mental illness for a second time -

"You are mentally ill and I can't indulge your madness any more"

Utter disgusting abusive remark from a keyboard warrior
Re: Scholars hammered by wigan
Post Tue Sep 05, 2017 11:57 am
Saint Shady Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Sep 05, 2017 10:18 am
Posts: 3
Watched a hell of a lot of junior and senior rugby over the years so this post interested me. Wigan are very strong at scholarship and every other team level, 1st team are current GF winners and now they have taken over from Saints u19s as the current GF winners two days ago beating Cas. They are well run from top to bottom especially in junior coaching, recruitment and facilities and are a strong draw to any juniors in the NW region and obviously beyond with the Siddall lads signing for them after their scholarship for the last 2 years.

Regarding our lads for Saints mentioned above I think we have some real gems!

Welsby is a better fullback than halfback IMO but can also do a good job at halfback which will help him in his fullback role joining the line, bringing others into play and his kicking game plus is good in open broken play. One for the future 1st team IMO and made his England debut in the 2nd game against France scoring 2 trys on the wing. Saints and Wigan offered him a scholarship, maybe others to? Came 3rd in last seasons NWC player of the year awards. Thankfully he has signed a 3 year contract with our club.

Simm is a back rower for Thatto, Saints and England (SQUAD number is 7 at Thatto but doesn't play that role, he plays loose forward). Again another for the future 1st team IMO whether it is in the back-row or centre where Saints have been dabbling with him recently. Physically strong in defence, doesnt miss many and probably the fastest back-row in the country and yes has an eye for the try line. Only forward in the England squad to play every minute of both games against France and scored the first try in the first game against France to set them on their way. Saints, Wigan and Warrington wanted him on their scholarship. Came 2nd in last seasons NWC player of the year awards. Again thankfully he has signed for our club on a 3 year contract.

Dodd is a good accomplished halfback at club and Saints with a good head on his shoulders, decent kicking game and running game. Not seen as much of this lad but very good when I have, again I think he is future 1st team material and I hope we keep him at Saints when the contract offers come in next season as I think more than Saints will be offering one.

So.....lots for these 3 to work on but with these 3 lads in our future ranks and hopefully more local lads alongside them I think the future looks bright.

Lets support these lads who obviously have access to these forums too and not say "over rated - golden boy - unreal" (Saints AND England coaches must see a lot in him!) they are hopefully, fingers crossed the future of our great club. Keep up the good work lads, I for one cant wait to get my season ticket in the future to watch you.
Re: Scholars hammered by wigan
Post Tue Sep 05, 2017 7:55 pm
St pete User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 07, 2009 11:30 pm
Posts: 16926
Saint Shady wrote:
Watched a hell of a lot of junior and senior rugby over the years so this post interested me. Wigan are very strong at scholarship and every other team level, 1st team are current GF winners and now they have taken over from Saints u19s as the current GF winners two days ago beating Cas. They are well run from top to bottom especially in junior coaching, recruitment and facilities and are a strong draw to any juniors in the NW region and obviously beyond with the Siddall lads signing for them after their scholarship for the last 2 years.

Regarding our lads for Saints mentioned above I think we have some real gems!

Welsby is a better fullback than halfback IMO but can also do a good job at halfback which will help him in his fullback role joining the line, bringing others into play and his kicking game plus is good in open broken play. One for the future 1st team IMO and made his England debut in the 2nd game against France scoring 2 trys on the wing. Saints and Wigan offered him a scholarship, maybe others to? Came 3rd in last seasons NWC player of the year awards. Thankfully he has signed a 3 year contract with our club.

Simm is a back rower for Thatto, Saints and England (SQUAD number is 7 at Thatto but doesn't play that role, he plays loose forward). Again another for the future 1st team IMO whether it is in the back-row or centre where Saints have been dabbling with him recently. Physically strong in defence, doesnt miss many and probably the fastest back-row in the country and yes has an eye for the try line. Only forward in the England squad to play every minute of both games against France and scored the first try in the first game against France to set them on their way. Saints, Wigan and Warrington wanted him on their scholarship. Came 2nd in last seasons NWC player of the year awards. Again thankfully he has signed for our club on a 3 year contract.

Dodd is a good accomplished halfback at club and Saints with a good head on his shoulders, decent kicking game and running game. Not seen as much of this lad but very good when I have, again I think he is future 1st team material and I hope we keep him at Saints when the contract offers come in next season as I think more than Saints will be offering one.

So.....lots for these 3 to work on but with these 3 lads in our future ranks and hopefully more local lads alongside them I think the future looks bright.

Lets support these lads who obviously have access to these forums too and not say "over rated - golden boy - unreal" (Saints AND England coaches must see a lot in him!) they are hopefully, fingers crossed the future of our great club. Keep up the good work lads, I for one cant wait to get my season ticket in the future to watch you.


I've watched lots of junior rugby over the years myself and I 100% agree that jack welsby is a fullback. Imo he plays his best rugby at fullback. I think he's the pick of the bunch at saints u16s.

I don't agree with you on sim. I don't think he can make it. He s for some reason the golden boy. I think he's a good player in spells but I've seen him many times for a poor thatto team and he not been great. I'm not sure he's a backrow either. He been playing 7 for thatto this year. He s certainly got a eye for a try and reminds me of Chris joynt in the fact won't see him for most of the game but will score two tries.

Lewis dodd for me looks the part. He s fast with good step and makes breaks but it's his brain that impresses me. Not many 15yr olds have rugby brain or the kicking game that dodd has and he's ahead of his years in that respect.
Mugwump mocking mental illness for a second time -

"You are mentally ill and I can't indulge your madness any more"

Utter disgusting abusive remark from a keyboard warrior
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Northern light, Roy Haggerty, St pete, Sweaty Betty's and 77 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,626,6182,03876,2114,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 > Thu 7th Sep : 20:00
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
ST. HELENS < 
  Fri 8th Sep : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDS  
  Fri 8th Sep : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WIGAN  
  Sat 9th Sep : 13:30
SL
SALFORD
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Sat 9th Sep : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
COVENTY  
  Sat 9th Sep : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
GLOUC  
  Sat 9th Sep : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
CELTIC  
  Sat 9th Sep : 15:00
8s
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sat 9th Sep : 15:00
8s
WARRINGTON
v
LEIGH  
  Sat 9th Sep : 18:15
8s
CATALANS
v
FEATHERSTONE
TV
  
  Sat 9th Sep : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
BARROW
TV
  
  Sun 10th Sep : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
HUNSLET  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
CH1
DONCASTER
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
HULL KR
v
WIDNES  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
LONDON
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
CH1
KEIGHLEY
v
WORKINGTON  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
YORK  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
SWINTON
v
OLDHAM  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
SHEFFIELD
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
DEWSBURY
v
BRADFORD  
 > Thu 14th Sep : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
SALFORD  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
8s
LEIGH
v
HALIFAX  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Sat 16th Sep : 15:00
CH1
COVENTY
v
SOUTH WALES  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM