St pete wrote: I'm not saying he's not good but he's well overated. He knows where the try line is to be fair.



I think welsby is far better and played better than sim and I also think the hooker Brandon o'neil will go on to be better than sim

I've been dissapointed in both O NEIL and Welsby. O neils distribution very slow and his not the biggest or fastest. Welsbys done nothing of any note each time I've seen him and his one I've looked out for considering the raps he gets.Funny how opinions defer.