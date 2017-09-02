The whole scholarship/academy set up is a joke to be honest. Lots of overrated players especially at saints and the coaching leaves a lot to be desired. As for England set up it amazes me that some of the people involved are there.
I'm not saying he's not good but he's well overated. He knows where the try line is to be fair.
I think welsby is far better and played better than sim and I also think the hooker Brandon o'neil will go on to be better than sim
I've been dissapointed in both O NEIL and Welsby. O neils distribution very slow and his not the biggest or fastest. Welsbys done nothing of any note each time I've seen him and his one I've looked out for considering the raps he gets.
Funny how opinions defer.
I know Wigan tried to sign welsby so he's doing something right. No bids for sim.
Is sim even a backrow? He plays 7 for thatto
Mugwump mocking mental illness for a second time -
"You are mentally ill and I can't indulge your madness any more"
Utter disgusting abusive remark from a keyboard warrior
