Re: Scholars hammered by wigan
Post Sat Sep 02, 2017 4:17 pm
Lippy
Big win for Wales today, I believe the result didnt go down to well!
Re: Scholars hammered by wigan
Post Sat Sep 02, 2017 7:21 pm
The selection for this match was once again a joke. Gettin beat by Wales at that level when having the pick of any talent is an absolute disgrace.
Re: Scholars hammered by wigan
Post Sat Sep 02, 2017 8:21 pm
I see the golden boy of saints scholars got player of the year in Josh Sim.

I just don't see the fuss in this lad at all. Yes he's decent player and nice lad but how he got player if the year and got in England elite is unreal to me.
Re: Scholars hammered by wigan
Post Sat Sep 02, 2017 8:31 pm
The whole scholarship/academy set up is a joke to be honest. Lots of overrated players especially at saints and the coaching leaves a lot to be desired. As for England set up it amazes me that some of the people involved are there.
Re: Scholars hammered by wigan
Post Sat Sep 02, 2017 8:36 pm
To be fair his looked quality everytime ive seen him play.
Re: Scholars hammered by wigan
Post Sun Sep 03, 2017 7:16 am
I'm not saying he's not good but he's well overated. He knows where the try line is to be fair.

I think welsby is far better and played better than sim and I also think the hooker Brandon o'neil will go on to be better than sim
