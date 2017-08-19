LFC Saint wrote: Wigans team at that age is the best in the country. No real shame in losing. Wigan have quite few from Yorkshire who they paid big pennies for.



Saints have 2 future internationals in Simm and Dodd.. Jamahl Sambou could be very good too.

Dodds has got it all the only half back I've seen as good was george williams for Wigans under 16s but dodds kicking game is far superior.