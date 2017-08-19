Was he the big winger? If so he was terrible.Dodd played well, future international, not sure, remember the fuss about David Hewitt!!

Wigans team at that age is the best in the country. No real shame in losing. Wigan have quite few from Yorkshire who they paid big pennies for. Saints have 2 future internationals in Simm and Dodd.. Jamahl Sambou could be very good too.