Scholars hammered by wigan
Post Sat Aug 19, 2017 2:47 pm
Northern light Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Jan 25, 2015 7:59 pm
Posts: 30
Poor show from the scholars today v Wigan. Skill levels at Wigan head and shoulders above saints.
Re: Scholars hammered by wigan
Post Mon Aug 21, 2017 3:52 pm
LFC Saint Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sun Feb 09, 2014 12:08 am
Posts: 777
Wigans team at that age is the best in the country. No real shame in losing. Wigan have quite few from Yorkshire who they paid big pennies for.

Saints have 2 future internationals in Simm and Dodd.. Jamahl Sambou could be very good too.
Re: Scholars hammered by wigan
Post Tue Aug 22, 2017 1:17 pm
Rogues Gallery User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Oct 17, 2002 12:07 pm
Posts: 30206
LFC Saint wrote:
Wigans team at that age is the best in the country. No real shame in losing. Wigan have quite few from Yorkshire who they paid big pennies for.

Saints have 2 future internationals in Simm and Dodd.. Jamahl Sambou could be very good too.


Was he the big winger? If so he was terrible.

Dodd played well, future international, not sure, remember the fuss about David Hewitt!!
SAINTS THE ORIGINAL AND PERENNIAL CHEATS

For sale full Saints kit (circa 1989). Shirts in pristine condition, but shorts badly soiled.

For 27 - 0 you get a trophy
For 75 - 0 you get sod all.

Wigan had eight in a row
Saints have five in a row
Re: Scholars hammered by wigan
Post Tue Aug 22, 2017 1:59 pm
LFC Saint Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sun Feb 09, 2014 12:08 am
Posts: 777
The big winger was kelvin. Its not him. Kelvins been put for over 18 month with a snapped leg. Horrible injury. Its probably finished any chance of him getting a career out of rugby. He was quite agile and fast before the injury.
Re: Scholars hammered by wigan
Post Tue Aug 22, 2017 2:01 pm
LFC Saint Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sun Feb 09, 2014 12:08 am
Posts: 777
LFC Saint wrote:
Wigans team at that age is the best in the country. No real shame in losing. Wigan have quite few from Yorkshire who they paid big pennies for.

Saints have 2 future internationals in Simm and Dodd.. Jamahl Sambou could be very good too.


Dodds has got it all the only half back I've seen as good was george williams for Wigans under 16s but dodds kicking game is far superior.
Re: Scholars hammered by wigan
Post Tue Aug 22, 2017 3:42 pm
St pete User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 07, 2009 11:30 pm
Posts: 16906
LFC Saint wrote:
The big winger was kelvin. Its not him. Kelvins been put for over 18 month with a snapped leg. Horrible injury. Its probably finished any chance of him getting a career out of rugby. He was quite agile and fast before the injury.


He s from oldham st Anne's and was poor before he broke the leg. So unfit and lazy it was unreal.
Mugwump mocking mental illness for a second time -

"You are mentally ill and I can't indulge your madness any more"

Utter disgusting abusive remark from a keyboard warrior
Re: Scholars hammered by wigan
Post Wed Aug 30, 2017 5:48 pm
Northern light Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Jan 25, 2015 7:59 pm
Posts: 30
6 Wigan scholars in England youth squad. 2 saints. Got to ask questions about our recruitment and coaching at that level

