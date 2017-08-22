If that was our only option then yes, I'd clap them off. You're not applying context to the statement. The context being that we are a team who buy players unlike most teams, a team that states they want to be a regular top 4 team and a team that pay top wages. It's the players that are involved in the latter part of this that aren't giving 100% and are being rightly scrutinized.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Alffi_7, Brendinio, Builth Wells Wire, Gaz3376, gunners guns13, Irish Wire, Jimathay, karetaker, kirtonLindseyWolf, moving on..., Philth, Snaggletooth, Steve51, The Speculator, Wire in Ashton, WWRLFC78 and 199 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Warrington Wolves