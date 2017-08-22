rubber duckie wrote:
That's all I want from my team. 100% effort. Fax got that and we're the moral victors.
I don't believe you.
So, for you, we could put 17 of the Under 19s out every game, play banal 1 up rugby, get smashed every week, get relegated, but so long as they gave 100% you'd be happy ? Happy with the way the club was run ? Happy paying your £20 admission? Happy with a lack of recruitment ? and Happy with the coaching ?
Really ?!?!
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: King of the North, leslie boyd, matt6169, Moving Forward, rubber duckie, Snaggletooth, spacks grandad, Steve51, The Riddler, Uptonfax, Wanderer, Winslade's Offload and 184 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Warrington Wolves