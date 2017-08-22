|
Man Mountain wrote:
I'm still convinced that each year, a "big" club will be dragged into the middle eights to provide excitement. I guess only the next few years will prove me deluded or correct. I find it very strange that that both Leeds and us can perform a ccomplete 180 and go from top to bottom over the course of a close season. It's all a game. And Yes, I'm aware how bonkers that all sounds.
Why? Surely the powers that be want the more profitable clubs to be competing at the top of the table. Just compare our crowds this year to last!
Tue Aug 22, 2017 12:21 pm
"The Warrington people hadn't had success for a few years, but there's no speccy in the world as good.
They are very knowledgeable and appreciative of hard work. What they like is honesty. They want the team to try; if they fail, they fail, but they expect honesty.
They know when players don't put it in."
Mike Gregory from 'Biting Back', talking about the loss in the 1990 CCF v Wigan
As relevant, if not more so, than it was after that defeat 27 years ago.
What I want most of all from my Warrington team is that they always try their best and never, EVER, take the p155 out of the fans by cruising through 80 minutes, or as 'The Untouchable One' puts it, being flat.
Tue Aug 22, 2017 12:27 pm
I presume no one is seriously suggesting our game is fixed. Hetherington (supposedly the arch manipulator) agreeing to Leeds being in the Middle 8's last season, SJM agreeing this year, London in the Championship, Catalan at real risk of relegation. Where is the benefit to any of this? Supporters despairing the type of rugby they are seeing (not just us check out Wigan and Saints forums), when if the game was fixed a choreographed product to a much higher standard would be manageable. Wingers scoring tries ala Penny v.1 would be the norm.
Nope its plain old incompetence together with a headlong rush to the lowest common denominator.
I truly worry for the future of the game if standards across the board don't improve, and improve quickly.
Tue Aug 22, 2017 12:57 pm
Mr Snoodle wrote:
"The Warrington people hadn't had success for a few years, but there's no speccy in the world as good.
They are very knowledgeable and appreciative of hard work. What they like is honesty. They want the team to try; if they fail, they fail, but they expect honesty.
They know when players don't put it in."
Mike Gregory from 'Biting Back', talking about the loss in the 1990 CCF v Wigan
Great quote. I believe some of our players have been putting in less than 100% at multiple points through our season, and that alone is totally unacceptable. Any coach that can either not spot that, or allows it, or cannot stop it, needs to be shown the door too.
Tue Aug 22, 2017 1:17 pm
Now Hull KR V. Widnes is being televised on Sep.9, looking forward to a 5 figure crowd for the Wire v.Leyth season decider and a much closer game than last time especially with Mortimer, Drinkwater, Langi, Brown and Paterson in such outstanding form!!!!
Tue Aug 22, 2017 3:47 pm
Wires71 wrote:
Great quote. I believe some of our players have been putting in less than 100% at multiple points through our season, and that alone is totally unacceptable. Any coach that can either not spot that, or allows it, or cannot stop it, needs to be shown the door too.
That's all I want from my team. 100% effort. Fax got that and we're the moral victors.
Tue Aug 22, 2017 6:59 pm
I always thought Rhys Evans gave 100% effort, are you sure that is all you want? Do skill and flair play no part in it? If so I've missed out on brilliant rugby career because I never lacked effort...skill, pace, flair, ball handling, kicking ability however were in very short supply.
Tue Aug 22, 2017 8:23 pm
I think what Mile G was aaying, if I can be so bold, is that we expext everyone to put evey effort in to harness whatever god given talent they have.
Jonathan Davies, Ellery Hanley, Shaun Edwards, Jason Robinson etc. All supremely gifted playera who also worked bl**dy hard to achieve what they did both by effort on the field and attitude off it.
Compare to, off the top of my head, Chris Sandow, Richard Henare, Jon Roper etc. Those players had huge ability but lacked the work ethic and attitude to embrace and enhance it.
Then we have the likes of Cullen, who were never going to be world beaters but kept better players out of the team by virtue of their effort, desire and honesty and the wires faithful loved them for it.
Tue Aug 22, 2017 8:37 pm
John Thursfield always gave 100%.
