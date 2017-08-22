"The Warrington people hadn't had success for a few years, but there's no speccy in the world as good.

They are very knowledgeable and appreciative of hard work. What they like is honesty. They want the team to try; if they fail, they fail, but they expect honesty.

They know when players don't put it in."



Mike Gregory from 'Biting Back', talking about the loss in the 1990 CCF v Wigan



As relevant, if not more so, than it was after that defeat 27 years ago.



What I want most of all from my Warrington team is that they always try their best and never, EVER, take the p155 out of the fans by cruising through 80 minutes, or as 'The Untouchable One' puts it, being flat.