Re: Today's game v Halifax.
Post Tue Aug 22, 2017 12:18 pm
Man Mountain wrote:
I'm still convinced that each year, a "big" club will be dragged into the middle eights to provide excitement. I guess only the next few years will prove me deluded or correct. I find it very strange that that both Leeds and us can perform a ccomplete 180 and go from top to bottom over the course of a close season. It's all a game. And Yes, I'm aware how bonkers that all sounds.

Why? Surely the powers that be want the more profitable clubs to be competing at the top of the table. Just compare our crowds this year to last!
Deus Dat Incrementum
Re: Today's game v Halifax.
Post Tue Aug 22, 2017 12:21 pm
"The Warrington people hadn't had success for a few years, but there's no speccy in the world as good.
They are very knowledgeable and appreciative of hard work. What they like is honesty. They want the team to try; if they fail, they fail, but they expect honesty.
They know when players don't put it in."

Mike Gregory from 'Biting Back', talking about the loss in the 1990 CCF v Wigan

As relevant, if not more so, than it was after that defeat 27 years ago.

What I want most of all from my Warrington team is that they always try their best and never, EVER, take the p155 out of the fans by cruising through 80 minutes, or as 'The Untouchable One' puts it, being flat.
Don't die with the music in you
