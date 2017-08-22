Man Mountain wrote:
I'm still convinced that each year, a "big" club will be dragged into the middle eights to provide excitement. I guess only the next few years will prove me deluded or correct. I find it very strange that that both Leeds and us can perform a ccomplete 180 and go from top to bottom over the course of a close season. It's all a game. And Yes, I'm aware how bonkers that all sounds.
Why? Surely the powers that be want the more profitable clubs to be competing at the top of the table. Just compare our crowds this year to last!