Re: Today's game v Halifax.
Post Mon Aug 21, 2017 2:44 pm
Uncle Rico User avatar
Joined: Fri Feb 10, 2012 11:24 am
Posts: 3100
Location: Stuck in 1982
hooligan27 wrote:
Why.. If we beat Catalans, fev London and keep Leigh close then should see us make it on PD.

This fax team conceded the least points in the champoionship and we always get written off just like you lot expected a 66-0 hammering of us on sat but instead were lucky to leave with 2 points.


A lot of 'ifs'.

Sure, we all thought that we'd put some points on you as we'd just stuck 50 odd on Catalans and thought (hoped) that we'd kick on after a season of misery and it's new territory for us so apologies if we got giddy with our predictions. Your 'mate' Norman Bates didn't disagree with our summation either, but, fair play to your defence and general play that has been acknowledged by many on here.

Whether we were "lucky" I'll leave that thought with you and wish you well for the rest of the comp
Re: Today's game v Halifax.
Post Mon Aug 21, 2017 3:23 pm
Norman Bates User avatar
Joined: Thu Jun 24, 2010 8:42 am
Posts: 3137
Location: Fax Vegas
Uncle Rico wrote:
Indeed I didn't. :D

I think if we had our full team out on Saturday it would have been VERY close, but I can't say we would have won a nobody knows that. With a bit of luck we could potentially end up with 6 points and be pushing somebody, probably Catalans, close. Somebody did say earlier on this thread that theynpity who has Cats next and as ever it's us, at least that should allow us to shout fix at another sh!te ref.

I'm not sure what is wrong at Wire and Cats as on appear they have really strong squads, guess it must be coaching!!!!

Onward and upward and we may be seeing you again next season, in the middle 8's if you don't change something.
Re: Today's game v Halifax.
Post Mon Aug 21, 2017 4:49 pm
Uncle Rico User avatar
Joined: Fri Feb 10, 2012 11:24 am
Posts: 3100
Location: Stuck in 1982
Norman Bates wrote:
You've got to hope that changes are afoot, but, if we play you next year I hope it's away in the Challenge Cup as I fancy a day out 8) .

Good luck and if you 'feel the need' carry on predicting by all means.
Re: Today's game v Halifax.
Post Mon Aug 21, 2017 5:02 pm
Paul2812 User avatar
Joined: Mon Apr 19, 2004 2:25 pm
Posts: 2187
Location: Gee Cross
Norman Bates wrote:
You're forgetting who we had out on Saturday. Add Clarke, Currie, Westerman, Cooper & Crosby into the pack with Gidley in the halves and it wouldn't have been close no matter what team you put out. Even with our current coaching issues.
Re: Today's game v Halifax.
Post Mon Aug 21, 2017 5:34 pm
sir adrian morley User avatar
Joined: Mon Feb 07, 2005 6:02 pm
Posts: 6659
Location: Home sweet home
Snaggletooth wrote:
Lineham, Hughes and Brown we appalling, we had a chink of light from Atkins, Russell, Ratchford, Hill, Westwood and Savelio the rest were bang average as was the effort put in by the team. The most important thing was the two points and we got them.

I fear for the next opponents of the Catalan's the RFL will ensure they stay up, if the end up in the MP game god help their opponents!

are you saying the game is rigged..how dare you..agree with me
Re: Today's game v Halifax.
Post Mon Aug 21, 2017 7:51 pm
NtW User avatar
Joined: Sun Sep 16, 2012 12:44 pm
Posts: 472
karetaker wrote:
Because in all fairness us Brits are more used to top of the table being champions..


A commonly held misconception. In RL, play-offs decided the champs from before the First World War to 1973, and for the past 19 years.

Rugby union, cricket, basketball, ice hockey, field hockey, netball: all use play-offs to decide their champions. Most British sports fans are familiar with the Super Bowl or baseball's World (sic!) Series.

Association football, and for a relatively short period of its history, RL, are the exception in British sport, not the rule. And even in soccer, play-offs to determine promotion are long established, whilst the top competition in Europe uses a mix of league and knock-out matches (despite its title of Champions League).

A play-off system to determine champions is therefore widely accepted; to suggest otherwise is to mis-understand the true nature of British sport.
//www.warringtonrugbyheritage.com

Dedicated to preserving the history of rugby league in Warrington
Re: Today's game v Halifax.
Post Mon Aug 21, 2017 8:12 pm
karetaker User avatar
Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3348
Location: warrington
NtW wrote:
Ok i take your point here, i personally still think its wrong and if Wigan or Saints who are currently 17 points adrift of Cas go on to win it i still can not have them as champions.
Re: Today's game v Halifax.
Post Tue Aug 22, 2017 7:11 am
Snaggletooth User avatar
Joined: Thu Oct 08, 2009 11:56 am
Posts: 747
sir adrian morley wrote:
are you saying the game is rigged..how dare you..agree with me


Good lord did I agree with you :shock:

There is more rigging in this game than there was at the Battle of Trafalgar :ROCKS:
